UEFA Nations League - Group B1
UkraineUkraine1R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland1

Ukraine 1-1 Republic of Ireland: Superb Nathan Collins goal not enough to earn win

By Matt GaultBBC Sport NI

Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Ukraine players celebrate their equaliser
The Republic's hopes of earning an impressive win were dashed when Ukraine levelled 90 seconds into the second half

Nathan Collins' superb strike helped the Republic of Ireland to a Nations League draw against Ukraine in Poland.

Burnley centre-back Collins had put the Republic on course for back-to-back wins in the competition, giving them a surprise first-half lead with a stunning solo effort.

However, Ukraine found the equaliser early in the second half through Artem Dovbyk's tap-in.

The Republic move a point clear of bottom-placed Armenia in Group B1.

Ukraine are top, however, having taken seven points from their three Nations League games in an impressive response to missing out on World Cup qualification.

For the Republic, it was a hard-earned point in Poland - where the game was played with Ukraine unable to host games in their own country as a result of Russia's invasion.

And it represented an encouraging conclusion to a quadruple-header that began with deflating defeats by Armenia and Ukraine.

Those results - especially the shock defeat by Armenia in Yerevan - had prompted fresh criticism of Stephen Kenny, but the Republic boss can be heartened by the manner in which his team have closed out the window with four points from a possible six.

Collins opens Irish account in spectacular style

Having beaten Scotland in comprehensive fashion on Saturday, the Republic played with confidence, tempo and organisation against a full-strength Ukraine team which showed seven changes from the second-string side they fielded in Dublin last week.

But even without the injured Michael Obafemi, who stole the show against the Scots, the Republic managed to unnerve the Ukraine backline, Jason Knight fashioning the first Irish chance when he clipped a cross to Troy Parrott at the back post only for the striker to misjudge his header.

While Parrott again looked sharp in attack after his well-taken header against Scotland, the Republic's goal came from an unlikely source in Collins who, despite playing every minute of the previous three games, showed no signs of fatigue as he burst through to score.

Having stepped in to intercept a slack Ukraine pass in midfield, Collins skipped past three defenders and slotted the ball past the onrushing Dmytro Riznyk with the outside of his right boot, a moment of brilliance that will live long in the memories of the 700 Irish fans who travelled to Lodz.

Collins celebrates after scoring the opener
Collins netted his first international goal on his sixth cap

It was also the second game in a row in which an Irish player opened his international account in spectacular style after Obafemi's stunner against Scotland.

Keen to remain on the front foot, the Republic went searching for a second with Riznyk saving Knight's deflected effort after a clever Jayson Molumby pass created the chance for the Derby midfielder.

For all the positivity in the Republic's first-half display, there had been warning signs of Ukraine's quality with Ruslan Malinovsky forcing a diving save from Caoimhin Kelleher after having shaken off Molumby.

Alan Browne, exceptional up against Scotland's Andrew Robertson on Saturday, then switched off to allow Vitalii Mykolenko to run in behind - only for the Everton full-back to shoot straight at Kelleher.

However, Ukraine's leveller arrived after the other Irish wing-back James McClean - captaining the side for the second time on his 94th cap - switched off and allowed Andriy Yarmolenko to latch on to Oleksandr Zinchenko's through ball and roll the ball across for Dovbyk to tap home 90 seconds after the restart.

While neither side created a clear-cut chance for the winner, Kenny will be pleased that his defence - without experienced trio Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy and John Egan - shut Ukraine out in the closing stages and avoided a defeat that would have seen the euphoria of the Scotland win replaced by the now-familiar sense of dejection in this competition.

Line-ups

Ukraine

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Riznyk
  • 21Karavaev
  • 13ZabarnyiBooked at 49mins
  • 22MatvienkoSubstituted forPopovat 72'minutes
  • 16Mykolenko
  • 8MalinovskyiSubstituted forMudrykat 28'minutes
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 17ZinchenkoBooked at 79mins
  • 7YarmolenkoBooked at 51mins
  • 11DovbykSubstituted forSikanat 73'minutes
  • 10Shaparenko

Substitutes

  • 1Lunin
  • 2Bondar
  • 4Popov
  • 6Ignatenko
  • 9Sikan
  • 14Mudryk
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 18Syrota
  • 19Sobol

R. of Ireland

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Kelleher
  • 14BrowneBooked at 65mins
  • 5LenihanBooked at 81mins
  • 12Collins
  • 4O'Shea
  • 11McClean
  • 15MolumbySubstituted forHendrickat 67'minutes
  • 6Cullen
  • 17KnightSubstituted forHourihaneat 67'minutes
  • 10ParrottSubstituted forOgbeneat 80'minutes
  • 19HoganSubstituted forRobinsonat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Christie
  • 3Stevens
  • 7Robinson
  • 8Hourihane
  • 9Keane
  • 13Hendrick
  • 16O'Leary
  • 18Manning
  • 20Ogbene
  • 21Hamilton
  • 22Ebosele
  • 23Travers
Referee:
Ali Palabiyik

Match Stats

Home TeamUkraineAway TeamR. of Ireland
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ukraine 1, Republic of Ireland 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ukraine 1, Republic of Ireland 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrii Yarmolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk.

  4. Post update

    Serhii Sydorchuk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Conor Hourihane (Republic of Ireland).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Danylo Sikan (Ukraine).

  7. Post update

    Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Booking

    Darragh Lenihan (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Mykhailo Mudryk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Darragh Lenihan (Republic of Ireland).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Chiedozie Ogbene replaces Troy Parrott.

  12. Booking

    Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Dangerous play by Josh Cullen (Republic of Ireland).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Serhii Sydorchuk (Ukraine).

  16. Post update

    Callum Robinson (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Ukraine. Danylo Sikan replaces Artem Dovbyk.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Ukraine. Denys Popov replaces Mykola Matvienko.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Conor Hourihane (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alan Browne.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Jeff Hendrick replaces Jayson Molumby.

Top Stories