Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group B1
UkraineUkraine19:45R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland
Venue: Stadion MOSiR, Lodz

Nations League: Republic 'more than ready' for Ukraine encounter - Kelleher

Last updated on .From the section Football

Caoimhin Kelleher fails to keep out Viktor Tsygankov's free-kick in Ukraine's victory in Dublin last Wednesday
Caoimhin Kelleher fails to keep out Viktor Tsygankov's free-kick in Ukraine's victory in Dublin last Wednesday
Nations League: Ukraine v Republic of Ireland
Venue: Municipal Stadium, Lodz, Poland Date: Wednesday, 15 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Preview, text updates online and match report

Republic of Ireland keeper Caoimhin Kelleher hopes they can build on the Nations Cup win over Scotland in Tuesday's game against Ukraine.

A 3-0 home victory over the Scots on Saturday secured a first Nations Cup win for the Irish at the 13th attempt.

Stephen Kenny's side will be out to avenge the 1-0 defeat by Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium last week.

"We've watched their games and we have seen how they play - we will be more than ready for them," said Kelleher.

The weekend success moved the Republic up to second in Group B1 and three points behind leaders Ukraine, who have won their opening two games.

"They were very good here, they will be good over there as well," added Liverpool stopper Kelleher.

"It's important. If we get another win, we're right back in the we're right back in the group, so Tuesday is a big game for us and hopefully we can win again."

Michael Obafemi celebrates making it 3-0 against Scotland in the Nations Cup game
Michael Obafemi celebrates making it 3-0 against Scotland in the Nations Cup game

Republic boss Kenny is without the suspended Shane Duffy and injured John Egan, with QPR defender Jimmy Dunne having been drafted in as a result.

Michael Obafemi, who scored in an outstanding display against Scotland, limped off with a groin problem while Chiedozie Ogbene missed the game with a knock. The pair have travelled but remain doubts.

Ukraine bounced back from their defeat by Wales in the World Cup play-off in impressive fashion with Viktor Tsygankov's fortuitous free-kick clinching a 1-0 victory in Dublin.

It was a second loss in five days for the Republic after the shock defeat at the hands of Armenia.

But the feelgood factor returned with the much-needed win over Scotland - their first in a competitive home match since June 2019.

Ukraine also took maximum points on Saturday by beating Armenia 3-0, with their 'home' game played in the Polish city of Lodz amid the turmoil in their country following the Russian invasion.

They will return to the Municipal Stadium to take on the Republic in Tuesday night's top-two encounter.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 14th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey3300120129
2Luxembourg32013216
3Faroe Islands310226-43
4Lithuania3003110-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark32014316
2Austria31115324
3Croatia311124-24
4France302134-12

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway431063310
2Serbia42117437
3Sweden410356-13
4Slovenia402238-52

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan431062410
2Slovakia42023306
3Belarus403112-13
4Azerbaijan402203-32

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel21104314
2Iceland20203302
3Albania201123-11
4Football Union of Russia00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia33008269
2Moldova31114404
3Andorra311124-24
4Liechtenstein300315-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy31203215
2Hungary31113304
3Germany30303303
4England302112-12

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia22004136
2Malta32014226
3San Marino300305-50

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22004046
2R. of Ireland31023213
3Scotland210123-13
4Armenia310215-43

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece440070712
2Kosovo42025506
3Cyprus402227-52
4Northern Ireland402246-22

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32108447
2Belgium31118624
3Poland311159-44
4Wales301235-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia43101221010
2North Macedonia42117437
3Bulgaria403147-33
4Gibraltar4013111-101

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze31203215
2Finland31113214
3Montenegro31113304
4Romania310213-23

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain42206338
2Portugal42117257
3Czech Rep411247-34
4Switzerland410327-53
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories