Caoimhin Kelleher fails to keep out Viktor Tsygankov's free-kick in Ukraine's victory in Dublin last Wednesday

Nations League: Ukraine v Republic of Ireland Venue: Municipal Stadium, Lodz, Poland Date: Wednesday, 15 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Preview, text updates online and match report

Republic of Ireland keeper Caoimhin Kelleher hopes they can build on the Nations Cup win over Scotland in Tuesday's game against Ukraine.

A 3-0 home victory over the Scots on Saturday secured a first Nations Cup win for the Irish at the 13th attempt.

Stephen Kenny's side will be out to avenge the 1-0 defeat by Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium last week.

"We've watched their games and we have seen how they play - we will be more than ready for them," said Kelleher.

The weekend success moved the Republic up to second in Group B1 and three points behind leaders Ukraine, who have won their opening two games.

"They were very good here, they will be good over there as well," added Liverpool stopper Kelleher.

"It's important. If we get another win, we're right back in the we're right back in the group, so Tuesday is a big game for us and hopefully we can win again."

Michael Obafemi celebrates making it 3-0 against Scotland in the Nations Cup game

Republic boss Kenny is without the suspended Shane Duffy and injured John Egan, with QPR defender Jimmy Dunne having been drafted in as a result.

Michael Obafemi, who scored in an outstanding display against Scotland, limped off with a groin problem while Chiedozie Ogbene missed the game with a knock. The pair have travelled but remain doubts.

Ukraine bounced back from their defeat by Wales in the World Cup play-off in impressive fashion with Viktor Tsygankov's fortuitous free-kick clinching a 1-0 victory in Dublin.

It was a second loss in five days for the Republic after the shock defeat at the hands of Armenia.

But the feelgood factor returned with the much-needed win over Scotland - their first in a competitive home match since June 2019.

Ukraine also took maximum points on Saturday by beating Armenia 3-0, with their 'home' game played in the Polish city of Lodz amid the turmoil in their country following the Russian invasion.

They will return to the Municipal Stadium to take on the Republic in Tuesday night's top-two encounter.