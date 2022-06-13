Close menu

Possible introduction of kick-ins discussed by football's lawmakers Ifab

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments31

Brighton's Joel Veltman takes a throw-in
Explaining refereeing decisions during a game and a potentially fairer calculation of playing time were among the other possible future trials discussed at Ifab's 136th annual general meeting

The possible introduction of kick-ins has been discussed at the latest meeting of football's lawmaking body.

The International Football Association Board (Ifab) held its annual general meeting in Doha on Monday.

And while the body said there were talks over kick-ins, there were no plans to trial them yet.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, head of global development for world governing body Fifa, included the idea among several new proposals last year.

Throw-ins have been used in football since the 1860s, when the Football Association removed the kick-in option in 1863.

Speaking last year, Wenger said throw-ins and free-kicks were the "two big time-wasters at the moment".

He added: "The target is to make the game more spectacular and quicker, and maybe with throw-ins you could play with your feet, in a limit of five seconds for example.

"But it has to be tested and then has to be accepted by the Ifab."

Meanwhile, semi-automated video assistant referee (VAR) technology could be ready in time for the Qatar World Cup.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said a decision would be taken before the tournament begins in November, however Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the governing body's referees committee, added: "I'm confident it can go ahead."

The technology, which uses automated ball detection to enable offsides to be highlighted within seconds, will continue to be trialled.

The use of five substitutes has now been introduced into the laws of the game.

However, the trial of additional permanent concussion substitutes has been extended until August 2023 - despite calls by campaigners for temporary concussion substitutions to be introduced.

Emerson Royal of Tottenham Hotspur is checked for signs of concussion
The option to temporarily replace players while they undergo a head injury assessment is still unavailable

Ifab initially approved a trial which only allowed for permanent concussion substitutions in December 2020 - despite the Professional Footballers' Association calling for temporary substitutions to be included as part of the testing.

The rule allows for a permanent substitution to be made if a player suffers a head injury - regardless of the number of replacements a team has already used.

Although temporary substitutions were reconsidered, Ifab said: "Members agreed that the trials should continue to focus on permanently removing any player with actual or possible concussion to ensure this player does not continue taking part.

"It was agreed that further education is needed to ensure the trial protocols are applied correctly."

Prior to Ifab's latest decision, campaigner Dawn Astle, daughter of former England and West Brom striker Jeff Astle - who died in 2002 of a brain condition linked to heading footballs - said "players are being put at risk" by current rules.

Measures including body cameras worn by referees could also be trialled in an attempt to to improve the safety of officials in adult grassroots football.

Research last year suggested more than 90% of grassroots referees have experienced abuse, leading to fears the treatment of officials at grassroots level could cause many to leave the sport for good.

The Football Association proposed a discussion on a body camera pilot to Ifab earlier this year following calls from referees and local league administrators.

The use of five substitutes was initially introduced during May 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Premier League was the only major competition not to continue with the rule for the 2020-21 season, but top-flight clubs agreed to return to five substitutions from the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

It has also been decided the number of named substitutes in matchday squads should increase from 12 to 15, at the discretion of the competition organiser.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by bp24, today at 15:29

    Another bunch of overpaid underworked administrators trying to justify their existence by meddling. Next thing you know they'll start messing with the offside law. Oh no, sorry ...

  • Comment posted by Johnny99, today at 15:29

    Every throw in, sorry, kick in will turn into more time wasting. Silly idea. Needs binning asap.

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 15:29

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, today at 15:28

    I might be wrong... but i suspect there will be plenty of negativity aimed at this idea!

  • Comment posted by yorkshireben, today at 15:28

    If time wasting is a problem, why don't you just stop the clock once the players start time wasting, then you dont need to change the game...

  • Comment posted by karen, today at 15:28

    Can someone retire Wenger off please. The problem is give someone a voice and they just have to justify their existence. It’s time he was put out to pasture.

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 15:26

    they should concentrate on enforcing existing laws re: simulation. Blatant cheating and diving that wastes time and goes unpunished.

  • Comment posted by Eyes Wide Open, today at 15:25

    And this smells of a USA plan to speed up up there game for their audiences.

    It won't stop here.

    Wait until we have Multi Soccerball.

    With 2 balls on the pitch at the same time there's bound to be action everywhere !

    Shoot me now.

  • Comment posted by PJL, today at 15:25

    Will this not just end up with refs having to mark out 10 yards for throw-ins as well as free kicks? Even more time wasted.

    First thing to do is enforce the 6 second rule. 40 or 50s is easily taken up from the keeper lying on the ball, then standing up, bouncing the ball a few times, waving players up the pitch, then rolling the ball in front of them....
    Even I got bored typing this.

    • Reply posted by karen, today at 15:29

      karen replied:
      Jordan Pickford,!

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 15:25

    Just leave the game alone you imbeciles!!

  • Comment posted by Laffmetitsoff, today at 15:24

    So that's a 'free kick' on the touchline then. 🤔

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 15:24

    Sacking Gareth Southgate would certainly make England's game more 'spectacular and quicker'

  • Comment posted by Brother Rock, today at 15:21

    Good grief! As if throw-ins have been a point of contention since the kick-in option was removed in 1863! Of all the things to consider changing in football, you pick that one?

    How about if the ball bounces back into the field of play from the advertising hoardings it's play on? Five players a side maybe. How about that?

  • Comment posted by MD , today at 15:21

    What an odd idea!

    Time wasting is a state of mind not a consequence of the laws of the game, players are perfectly capable of taking quick throws in or free kicks if it suits them to do so.

    The rules of the game already allow referees to clamp down on time wasting & getting them to enforce the current laws would be a better place to start

  • Comment posted by Theworldisyours, today at 15:20

    If you want to make the games more ‘spectacular and quicker’ try passing the ball forward every once in a while.
    Getting rid of VAR would also help

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 15:19

    Throw ins are a skill learned by players like any other skill. Why would anyone wish to nullify that, it's not like it does anyone any harm, it is good exercise too. Pathetic this is from Wenger, and why would he know best over the millions of people who have played the game for over 100 years

    • Reply posted by Lol Lollington, today at 15:25

      Lol Lollington replied:
      that 'skill' usually involves running up the sideline and taking the throw-in 20 yds from where the ball went out

  • Comment posted by chris13, today at 15:18

    Wenger needs putting in a museum with the other relics. First a World Cup every 2 years, now it's a kick-in. Wenger, retire or just get a job at Sky or BT like the other clowns.

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 15:16

    Kick-ins were trialled in non-league around 30 years ago.
    There was a reason they were never brought into the professional game, and that reason remains now - they added nothing at all.

  • Comment posted by manofelan, today at 15:16

    Whatever happened to the simple game!!

  • Comment posted by pjv90, today at 15:16

    It won't be long before someone decides to 'spice up' the game by allowing fans to vote on which sub will come on instead of the manager. Y'know to 'increase fan interaction in the game'. Tackles will be outlawed because they are dangerous to player safety and players will have to wear NFL pads for protection. Matches to be abandoned if it rains because we can't have players getting wet.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport