Gareth Bale became the most expensive player in the world when he joined Real Madrid in 2013

Gareth Bale says he does not know who he will play club football for next season, but has not ruled out joining his hometown club Cardiff City.

Bluebirds chairman Mehmet Dalman has flown into the UK to lead negotiations for the 32-year-old.

Bale says he is yet to decide who he will join and revealed he has several clubs vying to sign him.

"Making the right move with my next move is massively important," Bale said. "I have options."

Bale is available on a free transfer having left Real Madrid after nine years in Spain, during which he won five Champions League titles.

Last Sunday, his deflected free-kick secured Wales' 1-0 win against Ukraine and a place at the World Cup in Qatar, the country's first appearance in the tournament since 1958.

What is best for family and for Wales

Bale, who is preparing for Wales' Nations League game in the Netherlands, says he will consult the national team's manager Rob Page and his physiotherapists before deciding where to play his club football.

He did not rule out dropping to the Championship to play for Cardiff.

"I can't really say (if Cardiff City is an option)," he said.

"I haven't thought too much about the future, it is something I need to talk about with my family, with the Wales manager and the Wales physios.

"I need to make sure I am playing games, that I am as fit as possible.

"Coming into this camp for example, I'd hardly had any game time at all.

"Ideally I want to be going into a World Cup playing games, being as fit as possible and being able to be as effective as I can, for as long as I can, on the pitch."

'I need more game time'

Bale says the key aspect for him is ensuring he is in peak physical condition for the World Cup at the end of the year.

"I haven't really looked at everything yet. I know possible destinations," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"I don't know if the standard makes too much difference, I am confident I will never lose my quality on the ball.

"I need more game time. I have been available for quite a lot of the games in Spain but I didn't get picked so people assumed I was injured.

"It's that perception. People think I play a lot of golf when I actually don't, people think I'm injured a lot but I'm actually not. The press tend to write a lot of things that aren't accurate and people believe it and it creates a narrative."

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward says he is in no rush to make a decision on his future.

Asked whether he knew where he was going, Bale responded: "I know I'm going on holiday. There's been no time to even think about it, with so many games coming thick and fast and no time to recover.

"I will sort it out in the summer. I don't have a timescale, I just need to think about what the best move is for me, for my family, for my kids and hopefully we will sort that out over the summer."