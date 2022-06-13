Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff is leaving the club to take over at League One rivals Barnsley, reports BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

The Robins have confirmed Duff would be leaving the club after four years in charge "to pursue a new opportunity".

Duff led the Robins to the League Two title in 2020-21 and the club's highest-ever league finish last season.

Barnsley were relegated back to League One after finishing bottom of the Championship last season.

"Although not entirely unexpected, this is a blow for Cheltenham, who have seen the club stabilise and then grow under Duff's leadership," BBC Radio Gloucestershire's Cheltenham reporter Peter Matthews said.

"Unsurprisingly, Duff was a target for a number of clubs. Cheltenham now will be working very quickly to activate the shortlist they've already drawn up to try to find the successor."

More to follow.