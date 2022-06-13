Last updated on .From the section Football

Cushing has been part of Deila's backroom staff since 2020

Former Manchester City women boss Nick Cushing will replace Ronny Deila as interim manager at Major League Soccer side New York City.

Norwegian Deila will take over at Belgian side Standard Liege.

Cushing left City in 2020 to become Deila's assistant coach in New York after winning six major trophies with the Women's Super League club.

New York City sit top of the Eastern Conference midway through the season and lifted the MLS Cup in December.

After taking over in 2013, Cushing guided City through their first top-flight season in 2014 and won their first league title in 2016 along with two FA Cups and three League Cups.

Cushing was replaced by Gareth Taylor in 2020 after leaving for the States to become part of ex-Celtic manager Deila's backroom staff in New York, where together they helped New York to lift their first trophy - beating Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup final.

"This was certainly not an easy decision for me and my family," said Deila. "However, I feel this is the right time to take on this new challenge and return to Europe."

"I would like to thank New York City - this is an incredible organisation with extremely talented players, an amazing sporting department and fantastic leadership," he added.