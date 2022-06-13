Last updated on .From the section Scottish

"It might be an ugly one or might be a pretty one - but we need to win", Scotland manager head coach Steve Clarke admits Saturday's savaging from Republic of Ireland has created a Nations League win-or-bust scenario against Armenia tomorrow. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic are in a two-horse race with Fenerbahce for Mechelen midfielder Vinicius Souza, according to a report in Turkish newspaper Takvim. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts intend to sign at least two more attacking players as part of their summer recruitment plan, following the arrival of Livingston winger Alan Forrest. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

The race to sign Hibernian left-back Josh Doig race is heating up with four teams in England and Italy keen on the 20-year-old. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Rangers have dropped their interest in Vladan Kovacevic after having watched the Bosnia and Herzegovina international goalkeeper scouted on several occasions. (Herald, external-link subscription required)

"When Ange speaks you listen. Everybody does, regardless of whoever you are," Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley reveals the winning culture under manager Ange Postecoglou.(Scottish Sun) external-link

Kenny Dalglish has launched a defence of Billy Gilmour after recent criticism of the Chelsea and Scotland midfielder. (Herald external-link , subscription required)

Scotland have a bright future with U21 manager Scot Gemmill in place, insists Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard. (Times external-link , subscription required)

James Sands needs to find a regular starting position at Rangers or risk losing his place in the USA World Cup squad, according to MLS commentator Matt Lawrence. (Daily Record) external-link