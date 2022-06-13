Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Scotland, Steve Clarke, Billy Gilmour
"It might be an ugly one or might be a pretty one - but we need to win", Scotland manager head coach Steve Clarke admits Saturday's savaging from Republic of Ireland has created a Nations League win-or-bust scenario against Armenia tomorrow. (Daily Record)
Celtic are in a two-horse race with Fenerbahce for Mechelen midfielder Vinicius Souza, according to a report in Turkish newspaper Takvim. (Daily Record)
Hearts intend to sign at least two more attacking players as part of their summer recruitment plan, following the arrival of Livingston winger Alan Forrest. (Edinburgh Evening News)
The race to sign Hibernian left-back Josh Doig race is heating up with four teams in England and Italy keen on the 20-year-old. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Rangers have dropped their interest in Vladan Kovacevic after having watched the Bosnia and Herzegovina international goalkeeper scouted on several occasions. (Herald, subscription required)
"When Ange speaks you listen. Everybody does, regardless of whoever you are," Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley reveals the winning culture under manager Ange Postecoglou.(Scottish Sun)
Kenny Dalglish has launched a defence of Billy Gilmour after recent criticism of the Chelsea and Scotland midfielder. (Herald, subscription required)
Scotland have a bright future with U21 manager Scot Gemmill in place, insists Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard. (Times, subscription required)
James Sands needs to find a regular starting position at Rangers or risk losing his place in the USA World Cup squad, according to MLS commentator Matt Lawrence. (Daily Record)
Rangers' decision to block advertising from SPFL official sponsors cinch has backfired after it emerged that public recognition of the online used car dealers has been sent soaring by the dispute. (Scottish Sun)