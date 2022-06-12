Close menu

Darwin Nunez: Liverpool reach agreement with Benfica for Uruguay striker

Liverpool

Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez scored for Benfica against Liverpool in both a 3-1 defeat and 3-3 draw in last season's Champions league

Liverpool have reached a deal with Benfica to sign Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, the Portuguese club have confirmed.

Benfica say a fee of 75m euros (£64m), rising to a potential 100m (£85m) euros with add-ons, has been agreed.

Nunez, 22, scored 34 times in 41 appearances across all competitions for Benfica last season.

Liverpool's record transfer is the £75m paid to sign centre-back Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in 2018.

More to follow.

