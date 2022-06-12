Darwin Nunez: Liverpool reach agreement with Benfica for Uruguay striker
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
Liverpool have reached a deal with Benfica to sign Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, the Portuguese club have confirmed.
Benfica say a fee of 75m euros (£64m), rising to a potential 100m (£85m) euros with add-ons, has been agreed.
Nunez, 22, scored 34 times in 41 appearances across all competitions for Benfica last season.
Liverpool's record transfer is the £75m paid to sign centre-back Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in 2018.
More to follow.
