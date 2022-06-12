Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A2
SpainSpain2Czech RepCzech Republic0

Spain 2-0 Czech Republic: Hosts go top of Nations League Group A2



Carlos Soler
Carlos Soler scored his third goal for Spain on his ninth appearance

Spain saw off the Czech Republic at La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga to move into top spot in Nations League Group A2.

Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler slotted in from Marco Asensio's pass to open the scoring before substitute Pablo Sarabia doubled the hosts' lead.

The 30-year-old tapped in from close range after Barcelona winger Ferran Torres flashed a ball across goal.

Spain were dominant, enjoying 72% of possession, and Sarabia curled another narrowly wide from the edge of the box.

The visitors did have chances of their own in the first half, but Vaclav Cerny and Jan Kutcha both failed to convert.

Victory for Luis Enrique's side saw them leapfrog Portugal, who were beaten by Switzerland.

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 20CarvajalBooked at 78mins
  • 14García
  • 3Martínez
  • 17AlonsoSubstituted forAlbaat 78'minutes
  • 19SolerSubstituted forPáezat 59'minutes
  • 16Rodri
  • 8KokeSubstituted forBusquetsat 79'minutes
  • 10AsensioSubstituted forSarabiaat 72'minutes
  • 7MorataSubstituted forTorresat 59'minutes
  • 21Olmo

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 4Torres
  • 5Busquets
  • 6Llorente
  • 9Páez
  • 11Torres
  • 12Fati Vieira
  • 13Raya
  • 15Llorente
  • 18Alba
  • 22Sarabia

Czech Rep

Formation 3-4-3

  • 23Mandous
  • 2Zima
  • 4Brabec
  • 3Jemelka
  • 5Coufal
  • 22Soucek
  • 15SadílekSubstituted forKrálat 30'minutes
  • 18ZelenySubstituted forKalvachat 79'minutes
  • 17CernySubstituted forHlozekat 59'minutes
  • 10KuchtaSubstituted forJureckaat 59'minutes
  • 8PesekSubstituted forTeclat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclík
  • 6Kudela
  • 7Kalvach
  • 9Hlozek
  • 11Jurecka
  • 12Havel
  • 13Mateju
  • 14Tecl
  • 16Stanek
  • 19Lingr
  • 20Vlkanova
  • 21Král
Referee:
Cüneyt Çakir
Attendance:
30,389

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamCzech Rep
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Spain 2, Czech Republic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Spain 2, Czech Republic 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jordi Alba (Spain).

  5. Post update

    Václav Jurecka (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Eric García (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Stanislav Tecl (Czech Republic).

  9. Post update

    Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Adam Hlozek (Czech Republic).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ferran Torres.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dani Olmo (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic. Lukás Kalvach replaces Jaroslav Zeleny.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic. Stanislav Tecl replaces Jakub Pesek.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Sergio Busquets replaces Koke.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Jordi Alba replaces Marcos Alonso.

  19. Booking

    Daniel Carvajal (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Spain).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia43101221010
2North Macedonia42117437
3Bulgaria403147-33
4Gibraltar4013111-101

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey3300120129
2Luxembourg32013216
3Faroe Islands310226-43
4Lithuania3003110-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia33008269
2Moldova31114404
3Andorra311124-24
4Liechtenstein300315-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway431063310
2Serbia42117437
3Sweden410356-13
4Slovenia402238-52

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark32014316
2Austria31115324
3Croatia311124-24
4France302134-12

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32108447
2Belgium31118624
3Poland311159-44
4Wales301235-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22004046
2R. of Ireland31023213
3Scotland210123-13
4Armenia310215-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece440070712
2Kosovo42025506
3Cyprus402227-52
4Northern Ireland402246-22

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia22004136
2Malta32014226
3San Marino300305-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze31203215
2Finland31113214
3Montenegro31113304
4Romania310213-23

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy31203215
2Hungary31113304
3Germany30303303
4England302112-12

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel21104314
2Iceland20203302
3Albania201123-11
4Football Union of Russia00000000

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan32104137
2Slovakia32012116
3Belarus302112-12
4Azerbaijan301203-31

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain42206338
2Portugal42117257
3Czech Rep411247-34
4Switzerland410327-53
View full UEFA Nations League tables

