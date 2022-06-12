Match ends, Spain 2, Czech Republic 0.
Spain saw off the Czech Republic at La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga to move into top spot in Nations League Group A2.
Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler slotted in from Marco Asensio's pass to open the scoring before substitute Pablo Sarabia doubled the hosts' lead.
The 30-year-old tapped in from close range after Barcelona winger Ferran Torres flashed a ball across goal.
Spain were dominant, enjoying 72% of possession, and Sarabia curled another narrowly wide from the edge of the box.
The visitors did have chances of their own in the first half, but Vaclav Cerny and Jan Kutcha both failed to convert.
Victory for Luis Enrique's side saw them leapfrog Portugal, who were beaten by Switzerland.
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Simón
- 20CarvajalBooked at 78mins
- 14García
- 3Martínez
- 17AlonsoSubstituted forAlbaat 78'minutes
- 19SolerSubstituted forPáezat 59'minutes
- 16Rodri
- 8KokeSubstituted forBusquetsat 79'minutes
- 10AsensioSubstituted forSarabiaat 72'minutes
- 7MorataSubstituted forTorresat 59'minutes
- 21Olmo
Substitutes
- 1Sánchez
- 2Azpilicueta
- 4Torres
- 5Busquets
- 6Llorente
- 9Páez
- 11Torres
- 12Fati Vieira
- 13Raya
- 15Llorente
- 18Alba
- 22Sarabia
Czech Rep
Formation 3-4-3
- 23Mandous
- 2Zima
- 4Brabec
- 3Jemelka
- 5Coufal
- 22Soucek
- 15SadílekSubstituted forKrálat 30'minutes
- 18ZelenySubstituted forKalvachat 79'minutes
- 17CernySubstituted forHlozekat 59'minutes
- 10KuchtaSubstituted forJureckaat 59'minutes
- 8PesekSubstituted forTeclat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Vaclík
- 6Kudela
- 7Kalvach
- 9Hlozek
- 11Jurecka
- 12Havel
- 13Mateju
- 14Tecl
- 16Stanek
- 19Lingr
- 20Vlkanova
- 21Král
- Referee:
- Cüneyt Çakir
- Attendance:
- 30,389
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Spain 2, Czech Republic 0.
Post update
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.
Post update
Foul by Jordi Alba (Spain).
Post update
Václav Jurecka (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Eric García (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stanislav Tecl (Czech Republic).
Post update
Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Adam Hlozek (Czech Republic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ferran Torres.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dani Olmo (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Lukás Kalvach replaces Jaroslav Zeleny.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Stanislav Tecl replaces Jakub Pesek.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Sergio Busquets replaces Koke.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Jordi Alba replaces Marcos Alonso.
Booking
Daniel Carvajal (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Spain).