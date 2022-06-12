Last updated on .From the section Football

Erling Haaland has scored 13 goals in his past nine international games

Erling Haaland continued his prolific international form with two goals as Norway beat Sweden in an entertaining Nations League Group B4 encounter.

The in-bound Manchester City forward headed in to open the scoring in the first half and doubled Norway's lead from the spot after the break.

It takes him to 20 goals in 21 games and he is just 14 away from being the top men's scorer in Norway's history.

The 21-year-old also set up Norway's third as Alexander Sorloth made it 3-1.

That came after Emil Forsberg pulled one back with a smart finish from Tottenham forward Dejan Kulusevski's assist, while Viktor Gyokeres set up a nervy finish with another in the 95th minute.