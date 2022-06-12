Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group B4
NorwayNorway3SwedenSweden2

Norway 3-2 Sweden: Erling Haaland continues form with two goals

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland has scored 13 goals in his past nine international games

Erling Haaland continued his prolific international form with two goals as Norway beat Sweden in an entertaining Nations League Group B4 encounter.

The in-bound Manchester City forward headed in to open the scoring in the first half and doubled Norway's lead from the spot after the break.

It takes him to 20 goals in 21 games and he is just 14 away from being the top men's scorer in Norway's history.

The 21-year-old also set up Norway's third as Alexander Sorloth made it 3-1.

That came after Emil Forsberg pulled one back with a smart finish from Tottenham forward Dejan Kulusevski's assist, while Viktor Gyokeres set up a nervy finish with another in the 95th minute.

Line-ups

Norway

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Nyland
  • 14RyersonSubstituted forPedersenat 66'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 4Strandberg
  • 3ØstigårdBooked at 56mins
  • 17Bjørkan
  • 10ØdegaardBooked at 40minsSubstituted forThorstvedtat 66'minutes
  • 8BergeBooked at 64mins
  • 2ThorsbySubstituted forBergat 66'minutes
  • 19Sørloth
  • 9HålandSubstituted forBerishaat 89'minutes
  • 20DæhliSubstituted forElyounoussiat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Meling
  • 6Normann
  • 7King
  • 11Elyounoussi
  • 12Hansen
  • 13Grytebust
  • 15Hauge
  • 16Berg
  • 18Thorstvedt
  • 21Hanche-Olsen
  • 22Pedersen
  • 23Berisha

Sweden

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Olsen
  • 2KrafthBooked at 56mins
  • 15KurtulusSubstituted forPapagiannopoulosat 85'minutes
  • 3Ekdal
  • 18GudmundssonBooked at 78mins
  • 13KarlströmSubstituted forClaessonat 59'minutes
  • 8CajusteSubstituted forErikssonat 83'minutes
  • 10Forsberg
  • 21KulusevskiBooked at 8mins
  • 9IsakSubstituted forGyökeresat 58'minutes
  • 22QuaisonSubstituted forElangaat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Eriksson
  • 5Andersson
  • 7Claesson
  • 11Hrgota
  • 12Linde
  • 14Papagiannopoulos
  • 16Gyökeres
  • 17Elanga
  • 19Ousou
  • 20Vagic
  • 23Rinne
Referee:
Harm Osmers

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwayAway TeamSweden
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norway 3, Sweden 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norway 3, Sweden 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Norway 3, Sweden 2. Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Magnus Eriksson with a headed pass.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Veton Berisha (Norway).

  6. Post update

    Hjalmar Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Claesson.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Marcus Pedersen.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Magnus Eriksson.

  11. Post update

    Veton Berisha (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sotiris Papagiannopoulos (Sweden).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Veton Berisha (Norway).

  14. Post update

    Hjalmar Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Norway. Veton Berisha replaces Erling Håland.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Sotiris Papagiannopoulos replaces Edvin Kurtulus.

  19. Booking

    Marcus Pedersen (Norway) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Magnus Eriksson (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Top Stories