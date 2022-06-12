Last updated on .From the section European Football

Andrea Pirlo has been appointed manager of Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk.

The former Juventus boss and ex-Italy midfielder has signed a one-year deal having been out of management since last summer.

Pirlo, 43, was sacked by Juventus in May 2021 despite winning the Italian Cup and Super Cup.

He was dismissed after they finished fourth in Serie A to miss out on the title for the first time since 2012.

Pirlo played for Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus and also made 116 appearances for Italy, including winning the 2006 World Cup.

Fatih Karagumruk, founded in 1926, have never won the Turkish title, finishing eighth last season.