Tottenham Hotspur have signed Brazil forward Richarlison from Everton in a deal believed to be worth £60m.

The 25-year-old scored 10 goals and provided five assists as he helped Everton avoid relegation last season.

Overall, he scored 43 goals in 135 league appearances for the Toffees after joining them from Watford in July 2018.

The Hornets had signed Richarlison for £11.5m from Brazilian side Fluminense in 2017.

