Hibernian left-back Josh Doig, 20, is under consideration by Bologna as a replacement for in-demand Scotland international Aaron Hickey. (Corriere dello Sport via Scottish Sun external-link )

Celtic have been linked with RKC Waalwijk defender Ahmed Touba, but interest in the Algerian is high, with Marseille, Sevilla, Benfica, Real Betis, AEK Athens and Bayer Leverkusen among the clubs tracking the 24-year-old. (Homme Du Match via Daily Record external-link )

Recently departed Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic is being heavily linked with Persija Jakarta, according to reports in Indonesia. (Daily Record) external-link

Karamoko Dembele could move to Italy from Celtic after becoming a free agent, with Lecce holding talks with the 19-year-old forward. (La Gazetta dello Sport via Daily Express external-link )

Rangers and Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo has played more matches - and minutes - than any other player in the world this season as he approaches his 70th appearance. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland U21 midfielder Stephen Kelly admits he's in the dark about his future at Rangers as he prepares to enter his last year under contract at Ibrox. (Herald) external-link