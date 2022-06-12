Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon was left exposed by poor defending in Dublin

Nations League Group B1: Armenia v Scotland Venue: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan Date: Tuesday, 14 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland have given themselves "a lot to do" in their Nations League group following the loss to Republic of Ireland, says Craig Gordon.

A dismal 3-0 defeat in Dublin left Scotland with one win and one loss from their opening two Group B1 matches.

The Scots next face Armenia away on Tuesday, with Ukraine seeking to maintain their 100% record at home to the Irish.

"We just need to get back together and go out and win," said Gordon.

"We've given ourselves a lot to do and we need to go and get the results now to fix that.

"An awful lot of things went wrong. We didn't play anywhere near what we're capable of and Ireland did. For us, that wasn't good enough."

Scotland reached the last European Championship via the play-offs after topping their inaugural Nations League group.

Winning the current campaign would guarantee another play-off should Scotland not succeed through their Euro 2024 qualifying group, and also secure a higher seeding in that group.

With two games against Ukraine and a home match with Republic of Ireland to come in the autumn, Saturday's match was a chance to all but end Ireland's challenge after they lost to Armenia and Ukraine.

But goals from Alan Browne, Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi exposed Scotland's frailties.

And defender John Souttar, who came off the bench in Dublin, said: "It's important we don't get dragged down by this one result.

"The group of players in there are all Scotland fans. They all know how it feels to be hurt. They'll all take responsibility.

"There are a lot of games left to play in this Nations League. There's a lot of football left to play."

'Scotland struggle under pressure' - analysis

Peter Grant, former Scotland assistant manager on Sportsound

We don't pass the ball well enough. We don't take the ball in good areas of the pitch and we're not getting any better.

You can say these guys play at top clubs but I never see us controlling the game. Any time the opposition step up the standard and we're put under any sort of pressure, we hurry it and the game seems to go away from us.

You can talk about systems and tactics all you want but the players have got to take responsibility for that defeat in Dublin. Now we are on the back foot and the pressure to win in Armenia is massive.