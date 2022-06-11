Last updated on .From the section European Football

Memphis Depay is the first player to miss three penalties for the Netherlands

Memphis Depay missed an added-time penalty as Netherlands fell short of completing a famous fightback in a Nations League draw against Poland.

Louis van Gaal's side dominated for long periods but fell behind to Matty Cash's angled drive from 20 yards.

Przemyslaw Frankowski then beat the Dutch offside trap to tee up a tap in for Piotr Zielinski to extend the Poles' lead just after the break.

But Davy Klaassen prodded in for the hosts before Denzel Dumfries levelled.

And after appearing to be in serious trouble, the Dutch almost made it three wins from three in their Nations League campaign when Cash was adjudged to have handled late on after a VAR check.

However, Barcelona forward Depay sliced his penalty and saw it deflect away off the right post.

Ajax midfielder Klaassen had earlier sparked the home side's recovery, expertly steering in a deflected cross from club team-mate Daley Blind, while Inter Milan right-back Dumfries found the right corner after being played in by Depay.

It was no more than the hosts deserved, with Blind and Depay both also spurning other excellent opportunities to get on the scoresheet.