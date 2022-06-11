Match ends, Netherlands 2, Poland 2.
Memphis Depay missed an added-time penalty as Netherlands fell short of completing a famous fightback in a Nations League draw against Poland.
Louis van Gaal's side dominated for long periods but fell behind to Matty Cash's angled drive from 20 yards.
Przemyslaw Frankowski then beat the Dutch offside trap to tee up a tap in for Piotr Zielinski to extend the Poles' lead just after the break.
But Davy Klaassen prodded in for the hosts before Denzel Dumfries levelled.
And after appearing to be in serious trouble, the Dutch almost made it three wins from three in their Nations League campaign when Cash was adjudged to have handled late on after a VAR check.
However, Barcelona forward Depay sliced his penalty and saw it deflect away off the right post.
Ajax midfielder Klaassen had earlier sparked the home side's recovery, expertly steering in a deflected cross from club team-mate Daley Blind, while Inter Milan right-back Dumfries found the right corner after being played in by Depay.
It was no more than the hosts deserved, with Blind and Depay both also spurning other excellent opportunities to get on the scoresheet.
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Flekken
- 2TimberSubstituted forTezeat 65'minutes
- 6de Vrij
- 5Aké
- 22Dumfries
- 11BerghuisBooked at 59minsSubstituted forKoopmeinersat 65'minutes
- 14KlaassenSubstituted forGakpoat 65'minutes
- 21de JongBooked at 87mins
- 17Blind
- 7BergwijnBooked at 63minsSubstituted forWeghorstat 77'minutes
- 10Depay
Substitutes
- 1Cillessen
- 3de Ligt
- 4Martins Indi
- 8Til
- 9Gakpo
- 12Teze
- 15Hateboer
- 16Malacia
- 18Schouten
- 19Weghorst
- 20Koopmeiners
- 23Scherpen
Poland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12SkorupskiBooked at 63mins
- 2Cash
- 5BednarekBooked at 20mins
- 4Kiwior
- 18Bereszynski
- 10KrychowiakBooked at 16mins
- 6GóralskiSubstituted forZurkowskiat 58'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 7FrankowskiSubstituted forGlikat 84'minutes
- 20ZielinskiBooked at 83mins
- 21Zalewski
- 23Piatek
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 3Wieteska
- 8Linetty
- 9Placheta
- 11Swiderski
- 13Michalak
- 14Klich
- 15Glik
- 16Puchacz
- 17Zurkowski
- 19Szymanski
- 22Grabara
- Referee:
- Halil Umut Meler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
