UEFA Nations League - Group A3
HungaryHungary1GermanyGermany1

Hungary 1-1 Germany: Hansi Flick's side struggle to uninspiring draw against hosts

Last updated on .From the section Football

Jonas Hofmann scores
Jonas Hofmann has scored three goals in four matches for Germany

Germany came back from a goal down to draw against hosts Hungary in the Nations League.

The visitors, undefeated in 12 games under Hansi Flick, needed a ninth-minute equaliser from Jonas Hofmann to earn a point.

Hungary opened the scoring when Zsolt Nagy drove a shot past Manuel Neuer after the German goalkeeper had parried the ball into his path.

Germany sit third in Group A3 behind Hungary and leaders Italy.

Flick's side, who have now drawn their last four consecutive matches 1-1, were jolted into action as the hosts took a surprise lead.

However, after Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Hofmann had scored his third goal in four matches they struggled in front of goal despite monopolising possession.

Chelsea's Timo Werner failed to make an impact alongside club colleague Kai Havertz, with both withdrawn before the end.

Hungary ended the contest with six more efforts on target than the visitors.

Line-ups

Hungary

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1GulácsiBooked at 86mins
  • 2Lang
  • 6Orban
  • 4Szalai
  • 5Fiola
  • 8Nagy
  • 17StylesSubstituted forVécseiat 87'minutes
  • 18NagySubstituted forNegoat 70'minutes
  • 20SallaiBooked at 17minsSubstituted forGazdagat 76'minutes
  • 10Szoboszlai
  • 9SzalaiSubstituted forÁdámat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Kecskés
  • 7Nego
  • 11Sallói
  • 12Dibusz
  • 13Schön
  • 14Bolla
  • 15Baráth
  • 16Gazdag
  • 19Ádám
  • 21Vancsa
  • 22Szappanos
  • 23Vécsei

Germany

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Kehrer
  • 15Süle
  • 23SchlotterbeckBooked at 36mins
  • 18HofmannSubstituted forNmechaat 85'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forGündoganat 69'minutes
  • 3Raum
  • 7HavertzSubstituted forAdeyemiat 85'minutes
  • 14MusialaSubstituted forBrandtat 78'minutes
  • 9WernerSubstituted forMüllerat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Stach
  • 4Tah
  • 10Adeyemi
  • 11Nmecha
  • 12Trapp
  • 13Müller
  • 16Klostermann
  • 17Henrichs
  • 19Sané
  • 20Brandt
  • 21Gündogan
  • 22Baumann
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Match Stats

Home TeamHungaryAway TeamGermany
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hungary 1, Germany 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hungary 1, Germany 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Adeyemi (Germany) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  4. Booking

    Martin Ádám (Hungary) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Julian Brandt (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dániel Gazdag (Hungary).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).

  8. Post update

    Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Hungary. Bálint Vécsei replaces Callum Styles.

  10. Booking

    Péter Gulácsi (Hungary) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Karim Adeyemi replaces Kai Havertz.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Lukas Nmecha replaces Jonas Hofmann.

  13. Post update

    Foul by David Raum (Germany).

  14. Post update

    Loic Nego (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martin Ádám (Hungary) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Loic Nego with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Hungary. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dániel Gazdag (Hungary) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ádám Nagy.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Callum Styles (Hungary).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Thomas Müller replaces Timo Werner.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Julian Brandt replaces Jamal Musiala.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan32104137
2Slovakia32012116
3Belarus302112-12
4Azerbaijan301203-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia3300122109
2North Macedonia311134-14
3Bulgaria302147-32
4Gibraltar301217-61

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark32014316
2Austria31115324
3Croatia311124-24
4France302134-12

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel21104314
2Iceland20203302
3Albania201123-11
4Football Union of Russia00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia33008269
2Moldova31114404
3Andorra311124-24
4Liechtenstein300315-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy31203215
2Hungary31113304
3Germany30303303
4England302112-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32108447
2Belgium31118624
3Poland311159-44
4Wales301235-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey3300120129
2Luxembourg32013216
3Faroe Islands310226-43
4Lithuania3003110-90

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32107167
2Spain31204315
3Czech Rep311145-14
4Switzerland300317-60

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway32103127
2Serbia32015236
3Sweden31023303
4Slovenia301216-51

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze31203215
2Finland31113214
3Montenegro31113304
4Romania310213-23

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia22004136
2Malta21013213
3San Marino200204-40

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22004046
2R. of Ireland31023213
3Scotland210123-13
4Armenia310215-43

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece33005059
2Kosovo32015326
3Northern Ireland301224-21
4Cyprus301205-51
View full UEFA Nations League tables

