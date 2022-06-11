Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Lewis Cass featured regularly for Port Vale while on loan last season

Port Vale have signed defender Lewis Cass on a permanent basis following a loan spell at the club last season.

The 22-year-old made 27 appearances for Vale in 2021-22 before his season was cut short by injury in January.

Cass will join from Newcastle United when his contract with the Premier League side expires on 1 July.

"His injury was a crushing blow for both him and the club but I'm happy to see that he has come back stronger than before," said manager Darrell Clarke.

Cass was a regular in Newcastle's under-23 side but never made a first team appearance for the Magpies, and spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Hartlepool United, helping them to secure promotion to League Two.

He joins Vale as they prepare for their first season in League One after gaining promotion through the play-offs at Wembley against Mansfield Town on 28 May.

Director of football, David Flitcroft, said: "It is fantastic to see Lewis back at the club and we can't wait to see him join with the boys again here at Vale Park."

The length of Cass' deal with Vale has not been disclosed.