Offrande Zanzala began his career in Derby County's youth system and has also played for Accrington and Crewe

League Two club Barrow have cancelled the contract of striker Offrande Zanzala by mutual agreement.

The 25-year-old was then-manager Mark Cooper's first signing when he joined the Bluebirds from Carlisle in the summer of 2021.

He arrived on a two-year contract and scored five goals in 27 games before being loaned to Exeter City.

Zanzala netted on his debut for the Devon club and made 15 appearances as they won promotion to League One.