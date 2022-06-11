Last updated on .From the section Football

Peruvian shamans gathered to try to help their country's team reach the 2022 World Cup

A group of 13 Peruvian shamans have got behind their country's men's football team by performing spiritual rituals to help them in a 2022 World Cup play-off against Australia.

Peru face the Socceroos on Monday for a place at Qatar and the shaman conducted the ceremony on a hillside in Lima around a portrait of their country's team.

They also had a picture of the Australia team and poked that with swords as one of the indigenous shaman blew a traditional wind instrument known as a pututo or caracola.

"We have carried out a Peruvian victory ceremony. We have summoned all the shamans at a national level," said shaman Walter Alarcon.

"There are 13 shamans because Peru plays Australia on the 13 June, and we have foreseen Peru passing to the next round.

"Peru will be in Qatar for the World Cup because we have seen people's joy, after taking ayahuasca plants."

Ayahuasca is a hallucinogenic brew that has been used by shamans, or healers, in the Amazon for centuries for medicinal and spiritual purposes.

Peruvian shamans are hoping their ceremony will help Peru to a sixth men's World Cup