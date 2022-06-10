Last updated on .From the section European Football

Nedelev plays his club football for Botev Plovdiv

Bulgaria midfielder Todor Nedelev has had surgery after an accident involving his national team in Georgia, says the Bulgarian Football Union (BFS).

Nedelev was the only person injured when two coaches carrying the Bulgaria team and staff were travelling to their hotel after arriving in Tbilisi.

Bulgaria play Georgia in a Nations League game on Sunday.

The BFS said external-link that Nedelev "suffered a craniocerebral trauma" and his operation "was successful".

Meanwhile, Georgian news agency Interpressnews stated external-link that an investigation has been launched into the accident.

The BFS described the incident as a "serious road accident" and said Nedelev will "remain under the supervision of local medical teams" as well as their team doctor.