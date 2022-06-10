Last updated on .From the section Football

England Under-21s remain unbeaten in European Championship qualifying after a comfortable win in Kosovo.

Already qualified for the 2023 Euros in Romania and Georgia, they have dropped just two points in nine matches.

Hull's Keane Lewis-Potter headed an early opener before Anthony Gordon doubled the lead from close range.

Aston Villa's Cameron Archer added a second-half double, both from inside the area, before Ilir Krasniqi's late own goal.

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott impressed throughout, having a hand in three of the four goals.