England Under-21s remain unbeaten in European Championship qualifying after a comfortable win in Kosovo.
Already qualified for the 2023 Euros in Romania and Georgia, they have dropped just two points in nine matches.
Hull's Keane Lewis-Potter headed an early opener before Anthony Gordon doubled the lead from close range.
Aston Villa's Cameron Archer added a second-half double, both from inside the area, before Ilir Krasniqi's late own goal.
Liverpool's Harvey Elliott impressed throughout, having a hand in three of the four goals.
Line-ups
Kosovo U21
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Nreca-Bisinger
- 21RexhajSubstituted forBerishaat 69'minutes
- 2Hoti
- 4Zumberi
- 5Sadriu
- 15Krasniqi
- 10Zyba
- 7VeliuBooked at 41minsSubstituted forLimaniat 78'minutes
- 9ZabërgjaSubstituted forTahiriat 60'minutes
- 23ZeqiriSubstituted forBerishaat 68'minutes
- 20NeziriSubstituted forSmakajat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Aliu
- 6Smakaj
- 8Limani
- 11Berisha
- 12Shala
- 14Berisha
- 17Krasniqi
- 18Tahiri
- 19Janjeva
England U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Trafford
- 2Aarons
- 4Hill
- 5Harwood-BellisSubstituted forCresswellat 45'minutes
- 3Thomas
- 21ElliottSubstituted forMcAteeat 72'minutes
- 18Doyle
- 8J Ramsey
- 23Lewis-Potter
- 14ArcherSubstituted forBalogunat 73'minutes
- 11GordonSubstituted forAbreu de Almeida Gomesat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Gibbs-White
- 9Balogun
- 10Smith Rowe
- 13Rushworth
- 15Cresswell
- 16Johnson
- 17Jones
- 19McAtee
- 20Abreu de Almeida Gomes
- Referee:
- Aleksandrs Anufrijevs
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kosovo U21 0, England U21 5.
Attempt saved. Medon Berisha (Kosovo U21) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ardit Tahiri.
Max Aarons (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ardit Tahiri (Kosovo U21).
Offside, England U21. Jacob Ramsey tries a through ball, but Angel Gomes is caught offside.
Goal!
Own Goal by Ilir Krasniqi, Kosovo U21. Kosovo U21 0, England U21 5.
Max Aarons (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ardit Tahiri (Kosovo U21).
Jacob Ramsey (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ardit Tahiri (Kosovo U21).
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo U21. Gentrit Limani replaces Valmir Veliu.
Foul by Jacob Ramsey (England U21).
Post update
Qëndrim Zyba (Kosovo U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Folarin Balogun replaces Cameron Archer.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. James McAtee replaces Harvey Elliott.
Goal!
Goal! Kosovo U21 0, England U21 4. Cameron Archer (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo U21. Medon Berisha replaces Egzon Rexhaj.
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo U21. Diamant Berisha replaces Altin Zeqiri because of an injury.
Harvey Elliott (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.