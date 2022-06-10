Close menu
Euro Under-21 Qualifying - Group G
Kosovo U21Kosovo U210England U21England U215

Kosovo U21 0-5 England U21: Cameron Archer scores twice as Three Lions win again

England Under-21s remain unbeaten in European Championship qualifying after a comfortable win in Kosovo.

Already qualified for the 2023 Euros in Romania and Georgia, they have dropped just two points in nine matches.

Hull's Keane Lewis-Potter headed an early opener before Anthony Gordon doubled the lead from close range.

Aston Villa's Cameron Archer added a second-half double, both from inside the area, before Ilir Krasniqi's late own goal.

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott impressed throughout, having a hand in three of the four goals.

Line-ups

Kosovo U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Nreca-Bisinger
  • 21RexhajSubstituted forBerishaat 69'minutes
  • 2Hoti
  • 4Zumberi
  • 5Sadriu
  • 15Krasniqi
  • 10Zyba
  • 7VeliuBooked at 41minsSubstituted forLimaniat 78'minutes
  • 9ZabërgjaSubstituted forTahiriat 60'minutes
  • 23ZeqiriSubstituted forBerishaat 68'minutes
  • 20NeziriSubstituted forSmakajat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Aliu
  • 6Smakaj
  • 8Limani
  • 11Berisha
  • 12Shala
  • 14Berisha
  • 17Krasniqi
  • 18Tahiri
  • 19Janjeva

England U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Trafford
  • 2Aarons
  • 4Hill
  • 5Harwood-BellisSubstituted forCresswellat 45'minutes
  • 3Thomas
  • 21ElliottSubstituted forMcAteeat 72'minutes
  • 18Doyle
  • 8J Ramsey
  • 23Lewis-Potter
  • 14ArcherSubstituted forBalogunat 73'minutes
  • 11GordonSubstituted forAbreu de Almeida Gomesat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gibbs-White
  • 9Balogun
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 13Rushworth
  • 15Cresswell
  • 16Johnson
  • 17Jones
  • 19McAtee
  • 20Abreu de Almeida Gomes
Referee:
Aleksandrs Anufrijevs

Match Stats

Home TeamKosovo U21Away TeamEngland U21
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kosovo U21 0, England U21 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kosovo U21 0, England U21 5.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Medon Berisha (Kosovo U21) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ardit Tahiri.

  4. Post update

    Max Aarons (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ardit Tahiri (Kosovo U21).

  6. Post update

    Offside, England U21. Jacob Ramsey tries a through ball, but Angel Gomes is caught offside.

  7. Goal!

    Own Goal by Ilir Krasniqi, Kosovo U21. Kosovo U21 0, England U21 5.

  8. Post update

    Max Aarons (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ardit Tahiri (Kosovo U21).

  10. Post update

    Jacob Ramsey (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ardit Tahiri (Kosovo U21).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Kosovo U21. Gentrit Limani replaces Valmir Veliu.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Ramsey (England U21).

  14. Post update

    Qëndrim Zyba (Kosovo U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. Folarin Balogun replaces Cameron Archer.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. James McAtee replaces Harvey Elliott.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Kosovo U21 0, England U21 4. Cameron Archer (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey with a through ball.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Kosovo U21. Medon Berisha replaces Egzon Rexhaj.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Kosovo U21. Diamant Berisha replaces Altin Zeqiri because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Harvey Elliott (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

