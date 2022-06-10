Close menu
Euro Under-21 Qualifying - Group G
Kosovo U21Kosovo U2119:00England U21England U21
Venue: Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri, Kosovo

Kosovo U21 v England U21

Line-ups

Kosovo U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Nreca-Bisinger
  • 21Rexhaj
  • 2Hoti
  • 4Zumberi
  • 5Sadriu
  • 15Krasniqi
  • 10Zyba
  • 23Zeqiri
  • 20Neziri
  • 7Veliu
  • 9Zabërgja

Substitutes

  • 3Aliu
  • 6Smakaj
  • 8Limani
  • 11Berisha
  • 12Shala
  • 14Berisha
  • 17Krasniqi
  • 18Tahiri
  • 19Janjeva

England U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Trafford
  • 2Aarons
  • 4Hill
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 3Thomas
  • 8J Ramsey
  • 21Elliott
  • 18Doyle
  • 11Gordon
  • 14Archer
  • 23Lewis-Potter

Substitutes

  • 7Gibbs-White
  • 9Balogun
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 13Rushworth
  • 15Cresswell
  • 16Johnson
  • 17Jones
  • 19McAtee
  • 20Abreu de Almeida Gomes
Referee:
Aleksandrs Anufrijevs

Friday 10th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U211071225101522
2Norway U21970224101421
3Finland U21106131813519
4Austria U21105142213916
5Azerbaijan U2192161122-117
6Estonia U21100010032-320

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U21109013292327
2Israel U21106131910919
3Poland U21105322691718
4Hungary U21104241617-114
5Latvia U2110217519-147
6San Marino U2110019034-341

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2188003753224
2Slovakia U2185031810815
3Northern Ireland U218215818-107
4Lithuania U218215722-157
5Malta U2182061025-156
6Football Union of Russia U2100000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2198103923725
2Greece U219522158717
3Iceland U2194322071315
4Belarus U21104061615112
5Cyprus U2193241611511
6Liechtenstein U21100010063-630

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2197203132823
2Switzerland U21107212261623
3Moldova U2110334712-512
4Bulgaria U219234910-19
5Wales U218224131308
6Gibraltar U218008038-380

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy U2196301541121
2R. of Ireland U219612156919
3Sweden U21105322281418
4Bosnia and Herzegovina U2110325916-711
5Montenegro U2192251117-68
6Luxembourg U219018223-211

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2187102051522
2Czech Rep U2196121661019
3Slovenia U21934296313
4Kosovo U21832377011
5Albania U219306816-89
6Andorra U219009121-200

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U21108203152626
2Ukraine U2196211811720
3Serbia U21103341011-112
4Faroe Islands U2110244612-610
5North Macedonia U2110235815-79
6Armenia U219108726-193

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2186201421220
2Denmark U21742194514
3Turkey U21722358-38
4Scotland U218143610-47
5Kazakhstan U218026414-102
