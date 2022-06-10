Last updated on .From the section European Football



Kylian Mbappe rescued France a point in Austria as the world champions remain winless in the Nations League.

Mbappe, on as a second-half substitute, finished smartly after a lightning break from the visitors led to the equaliser on 83 minutes.

Bristol City striker Andreas Weimann had earlier scored his first international goal, aged 30, to threaten an upset.

France have just two points from three Group A1 games.

It could have been worse, after Weimann, who scored 22 Championship goals this season, turned home a low cross before the break.

Karim Benzema went close for France either side of the break but it took Mbappe's introduction to finally break the resistance of Ralf Rangnick's Austria.

The Paris St-Germain striker combined with RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku to convert the equaliser just when it looked as though their pressure would not pay off.

Mbappe was denied a winner by Austrian goalkeeper Patrick Pentz, who also brilliantly kept out Matteo Guendouzi's late header.

France still have a mountain to climb to reach next year's Nations League finals having previously thrown away two leads in five days, in a loss to Denmark and draw with Croatia.

Elsewhere in the group, Croatia got their first win of the campaign, winning 1-0 at group leaders Denmark.

Mario Pasalic poked home to break the deadlock and move Croatia level on points with second-placed Austria, two points behind Denmark.