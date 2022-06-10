Match ends, Austria 1, France 1.
Kylian Mbappe rescued France a point in Austria as the world champions remain winless in the Nations League.
Mbappe, on as a second-half substitute, finished smartly after a lightning break from the visitors led to the equaliser on 83 minutes.
Bristol City striker Andreas Weimann had earlier scored his first international goal, aged 30, to threaten an upset.
France have just two points from three Group A1 games.
It could have been worse, after Weimann, who scored 22 Championship goals this season, turned home a low cross before the break.
Karim Benzema went close for France either side of the break but it took Mbappe's introduction to finally break the resistance of Ralf Rangnick's Austria.
The Paris St-Germain striker combined with RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku to convert the equaliser just when it looked as though their pressure would not pay off.
Mbappe was denied a winner by Austrian goalkeeper Patrick Pentz, who also brilliantly kept out Matteo Guendouzi's late header.
France still have a mountain to climb to reach next year's Nations League finals having previously thrown away two leads in five days, in a loss to Denmark and draw with Croatia.
Elsewhere in the group, Croatia got their first win of the campaign, winning 1-0 at group leaders Denmark.
Mario Pasalic poked home to break the deadlock and move Croatia level on points with second-placed Austria, two points behind Denmark.
Line-ups
Austria
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Pentz
- 21LainerBooked at 9minsSubstituted forLazaroat 54'minutes
- 2Trauner
- 8AlabaSubstituted forDansoat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 15Wöber
- 20Laimer
- 23Schlager
- 6SeiwaldBooked at 17mins
- 9SabitzerBooked at 89mins
- 10WeimannSubstituted forGregoritschat 64'minutes
- 7ArnautovicSubstituted forOnisiwoat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lindner
- 3Danso
- 4Wimmer
- 5Ljubicic
- 11Gregoritsch
- 12Fraisl
- 14Kalajdzic
- 16Trimmel
- 17Wolf
- 18Onisiwo
- 19Baumgartner
- 22Lazaro
France
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lloris
- 2Pavard
- 17Saliba
- 4Konaté
- 22Hernández
- 8TchouaméniSubstituted forGuendouziat 63'minutes
- 13Kamara
- 20Diaby
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forMbappéat 63'minutes
- 11ComanSubstituted forNkunkuat 79'minutes
- 19Benzema
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 5Koundé
- 6Guendouzi
- 9Ben Yedder
- 10Mbappé
- 12Nkunku
- 14Rabiot
- 15Clauss
- 16Maignan
- 18Digne
- 21Hernández
- 23Areola
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Austria 1, France 1.
Post update
Christopher Nkunku (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Valentino Lazaro (Austria).
Post update
Attempt saved. Mattéo Guendouzi (France) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Marcel Sabitzer.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Kevin Danso.
Booking
Kevin Danso (Austria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Christopher Nkunku (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Danso (Austria).
Booking
Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, France. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Moussa Diaby is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Kylian Mbappé (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Maximilian Wöber (Austria).
Goal!
Goal! Austria 1, France 1. Kylian Mbappé (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a through ball following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (France).
Post update
Michael Gregoritsch (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ibrahima Konaté (France) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Konrad Laimer.