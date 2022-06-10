Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A1
AustriaAustria1FranceFrance1

Austria 1-1 France: Kylian Mbappe scores late equaliser as world champions remain winless

European Football

Kylian Mbappe
France brought on Kylian Mbappe as a second-half substitute to score the equaliser

Kylian Mbappe rescued France a point in Austria as the world champions remain winless in the Nations League.

Mbappe, on as a second-half substitute, finished smartly after a lightning break from the visitors led to the equaliser on 83 minutes.

Bristol City striker Andreas Weimann had earlier scored his first international goal, aged 30, to threaten an upset.

France have just two points from three Group A1 games.

It could have been worse, after Weimann, who scored 22 Championship goals this season, turned home a low cross before the break.

Karim Benzema went close for France either side of the break but it took Mbappe's introduction to finally break the resistance of Ralf Rangnick's Austria.

The Paris St-Germain striker combined with RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku to convert the equaliser just when it looked as though their pressure would not pay off.

Mbappe was denied a winner by Austrian goalkeeper Patrick Pentz, who also brilliantly kept out Matteo Guendouzi's late header.

France still have a mountain to climb to reach next year's Nations League finals having previously thrown away two leads in five days, in a loss to Denmark and draw with Croatia.

Elsewhere in the group, Croatia got their first win of the campaign, winning 1-0 at group leaders Denmark.

Mario Pasalic poked home to break the deadlock and move Croatia level on points with second-placed Austria, two points behind Denmark.

Line-ups

Austria

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Pentz
  • 21LainerBooked at 9minsSubstituted forLazaroat 54'minutes
  • 2Trauner
  • 8AlabaSubstituted forDansoat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 15Wöber
  • 20Laimer
  • 23Schlager
  • 6SeiwaldBooked at 17mins
  • 9SabitzerBooked at 89mins
  • 10WeimannSubstituted forGregoritschat 64'minutes
  • 7ArnautovicSubstituted forOnisiwoat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lindner
  • 3Danso
  • 4Wimmer
  • 5Ljubicic
  • 11Gregoritsch
  • 12Fraisl
  • 14Kalajdzic
  • 16Trimmel
  • 17Wolf
  • 18Onisiwo
  • 19Baumgartner
  • 22Lazaro

France

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 2Pavard
  • 17Saliba
  • 4Konaté
  • 22Hernández
  • 8TchouaméniSubstituted forGuendouziat 63'minutes
  • 13Kamara
  • 20Diaby
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forMbappéat 63'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forNkunkuat 79'minutes
  • 19Benzema

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 5Koundé
  • 6Guendouzi
  • 9Ben Yedder
  • 10Mbappé
  • 12Nkunku
  • 14Rabiot
  • 15Clauss
  • 16Maignan
  • 18Digne
  • 21Hernández
  • 23Areola
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamAustriaAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home4
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away10
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Austria 1, France 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Austria 1, France 1.

  3. Post update

    Christopher Nkunku (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Valentino Lazaro (Austria).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mattéo Guendouzi (France) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Marcel Sabitzer.

  7. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Kevin Danso.

  8. Booking

    Kevin Danso (Austria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Christopher Nkunku (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Danso (Austria).

  11. Booking

    Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Offside, France. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Moussa Diaby is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Maximilian Wöber (Austria).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Austria 1, France 1. Kylian Mbappé (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a through ball following a fast break.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (France).

  18. Post update

    Michael Gregoritsch (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ibrahima Konaté (France) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Konrad Laimer.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 10th June 2022

  • AustriaAustria1FranceFrance1
  • DenmarkDenmark0CroatiaCroatia1
  • AzerbaijanAzerbaijan0SlovakiaSlovakia1
  • MoldovaMoldova2LatviaLatvia4
  • BelarusBelarus1KazakhstanKazakhstan1
  • AndorraAndorra2LiechtensteinLiechtenstein1
  • AlbaniaAlbania1IsraelIsrael2
  • Football Union of RussiaFootball Union of RussiaPIcelandIcelandP
    Match postponed - Cancelled

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia3300122109
2North Macedonia311134-14
3Bulgaria302147-32
4Gibraltar301217-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel21104314
2Iceland20203302
3Albania201123-11
4Football Union of Russia00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32107167
2Spain31204315
3Czech Rep311145-14
4Switzerland300317-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland11002023
2Ukraine11001013
3Armenia210112-13
4R. of Ireland200202-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan32104137
2Slovakia32012116
3Belarus302112-12
4Azerbaijan301203-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark32014316
2Austria31115324
3Croatia311124-24
4France302134-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze21102114
2Finland21103124
3Montenegro21012203
4Romania200203-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia22004136
2Malta21013213
3San Marino200204-40

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey2200100106
2Luxembourg22003036
3Faroe Islands200205-50
4Lithuania200208-80

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy21103214
2Hungary21012203
3Germany20202202
4England201112-11

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia33008269
2Moldova31114404
3Andorra311124-24
4Liechtenstein300315-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands22006246
2Belgium21017523
3Poland210137-43
4Wales200224-20

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece33005059
2Kosovo32015326
3Northern Ireland301224-21
4Cyprus301205-51

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway32103127
2Serbia32015236
3Sweden31023303
4Slovenia301216-51
View full UEFA Nations League tables

