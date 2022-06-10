Denmark U21 v Scotland U21

First Half begins.
Denmark U21Denmark U210Scotland U21Scotland U210
Last updated on .From the section Football
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 4-3-3
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Croatia U21
|10
|7
|1
|2
|25
|10
|15
|22
|2
|Norway U21
|9
|7
|0
|2
|23
|10
|13
|21
|3
|Finland U21
|10
|6
|1
|3
|18
|12
|6
|19
|4
|Austria U21
|10
|5
|1
|4
|22
|13
|9
|16
|5
|Azerbaijan U21
|9
|2
|1
|6
|11
|22
|-11
|7
|6
|Estonia U21
|10
|0
|0
|10
|0
|32
|-32
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany U21
|10
|9
|0
|1
|32
|9
|23
|27
|2
|Israel U21
|10
|6
|1
|3
|19
|10
|9
|19
|3
|Poland U21
|10
|5
|3
|2
|26
|9
|17
|18
|4
|Hungary U21
|10
|4
|2
|4
|16
|17
|-1
|14
|5
|Latvia U21
|10
|2
|1
|7
|5
|19
|-14
|7
|6
|San Marino U21
|10
|0
|1
|9
|0
|34
|-34
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain U21
|8
|8
|0
|0
|37
|5
|32
|24
|2
|Slovakia U21
|8
|5
|0
|3
|18
|10
|8
|15
|3
|Northern Ireland U21
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|18
|-10
|7
|4
|Lithuania U21
|8
|2
|1
|5
|7
|22
|-15
|7
|5
|Malta U21
|8
|2
|0
|6
|10
|25
|-15
|6
|6
|Football Union of Russia U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Portugal U21
|9
|8
|1
|0
|39
|2
|37
|25
|2
|Greece U21
|9
|5
|2
|2
|15
|8
|7
|17
|3
|Iceland U21
|9
|4
|3
|2
|20
|7
|13
|15
|4
|Belarus U21
|10
|4
|0
|6
|16
|15
|1
|12
|5
|Cyprus U21
|9
|3
|2
|4
|16
|11
|5
|11
|6
|Liechtenstein U21
|10
|0
|0
|10
|0
|63
|-63
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands U21
|9
|7
|2
|0
|31
|3
|28
|23
|2
|Switzerland U21
|10
|7
|2
|1
|22
|6
|16
|23
|3
|Moldova U21
|10
|3
|3
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|12
|4
|Bulgaria U21
|9
|2
|3
|4
|9
|10
|-1
|9
|5
|Wales U21
|8
|2
|2
|4
|13
|13
|0
|8
|6
|Gibraltar U21
|8
|0
|0
|8
|0
|38
|-38
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Italy U21
|9
|6
|3
|0
|15
|4
|11
|21
|2
|R. of Ireland U21
|9
|6
|1
|2
|15
|6
|9
|19
|3
|Sweden U21
|10
|5
|3
|2
|22
|8
|14
|18
|4
|Bosnia and Herzegovina U21
|10
|3
|2
|5
|9
|16
|-7
|11
|5
|Montenegro U21
|9
|2
|2
|5
|11
|17
|-6
|8
|6
|Luxembourg U21
|9
|0
|1
|8
|2
|23
|-21
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England U21
|8
|7
|1
|0
|20
|5
|15
|22
|2
|Czech Rep U21
|9
|6
|1
|2
|16
|6
|10
|19
|3
|Slovenia U21
|9
|3
|4
|2
|9
|6
|3
|13
|4
|Kosovo U21
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7
|7
|0
|11
|5
|Albania U21
|9
|3
|0
|6
|8
|16
|-8
|9
|6
|Andorra U21
|9
|0
|0
|9
|1
|21
|-20
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France U21
|10
|8
|2
|0
|31
|5
|26
|26
|2
|Ukraine U21
|9
|6
|2
|1
|18
|11
|7
|20
|3
|Serbia U21
|10
|3
|3
|4
|10
|11
|-1
|12
|4
|Faroe Islands U21
|10
|2
|4
|4
|6
|12
|-6
|10
|5
|North Macedonia U21
|10
|2
|3
|5
|8
|15
|-7
|9
|6
|Armenia U21
|9
|1
|0
|8
|7
|26
|-19
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belgium U21
|8
|6
|2
|0
|14
|2
|12
|20
|2
|Denmark U21
|7
|4
|2
|1
|8
|3
|5
|14
|3
|Turkey U21
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|7
|4
|Scotland U21
|8
|1
|4
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|7
|5
|Kazakhstan U21
|7
|0
|1
|6
|4
|14
|-10
|1