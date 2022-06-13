Last updated on .From the section Football

Who will take the final two spots at the World Cup?

Thirty teams down. Two teams to go. The final line-up for the Qatar World Cup in November is just days from being completed and you can stay across all the decisive action live on the BBC.

Australia face Peru on Monday in the Intercontinental play-off before the final World Cup place is decided on Tuesday when Costa Rica face New Zealand.

Both matches take place in Qatar, have a 19:00 BST kick-off and will be shown on the BBC Sport website and app as well as on iPlayer and the Red Button.

We look at who the favourites are to progress, which players to watch out for and who lies in wait for the winners of the play-offs.

End of an era for Australia?

Australia's meeting with Peru on Monday is a repeat of a group game between the two in the 2018 World Cup, which the South Americans won 2-0.

That was Peru's first finals appearance in 36 years but they now go into Monday's play-off as favourites to secure their spot once more, having finished fifth in South American qualifying, ahead of Colombia and Chile.

Australia have qualified for the past four World Cups, having previously been absent from the finals for 32 years, but have not won a match in the finals since 2010.

A loss to Japan, a first home qualifying defeat in 14 years, saw them miss out on direct qualification and they only sneaked into Monday's play-off with a tight 2-1 win over the United Arab Emirates.

Striker Gianluca Lapadula, 32, is Peru's man to watch - having previously been called up by Italy without playing a competitive match - while former Watford winger Andre Carrillo could also be a key figure.

Australia's squad includes former Brighton midfielder Aaron Mooy and goalkeeper Matt Ryan, plus Sunderland defender Bailey Wright.

France, Denmark and Tunisia await the winner in Group D in Qatar in November.

Unlikely Costa Rica qualification?

With just six points from their first seven qualifying matches, Costa Rica looked certain to be watching Qatar 2022 from home.

But a series of impressive results followed as they finished fourth in the North, Central American and Caribbean section of qualifying - only missing out on an automatic World Cup place to the United States on goal difference.

Now only New Zealand stand between them and a place at their sixth World Cup finals, with their progress to the quarter-finals in 2014 their best result.

New Zealand breezed through the Oceanic qualifying section, winning all three of their group games with just one goal conceded, before edging past Tahiti in the semi-finals and then thrashing the Solomon Islands 5-0 in the final.

Four years ago, New Zealand lost in the Intercontinental play-off to Peru. They are seeking a third appearance in a World Cup finals, with their most recent coming in 2010, when they managed a 1-1 draw against Italy but failed to win a game and went out in the group stage.

The Kiwis' main man is Newcastle United striker Chris Wood, while former Fulham midfielder Bryan Ruiz, Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas and ex-Arsenal striker Joel Campbell are Costa Rica's key players.

The winner will make their way into Group E to take on Spain, Germany and Japan.