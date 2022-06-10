Last updated on .From the section Football

Thomas Meunier played for Paris Saint-Germain from 2016 to 2022 before joining Borussia Dortmund

Belgium defender Thomas Meunier hopes Wales are "still drunk" from World Cup qualification when they meet in the Nations League in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 on Sunday to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, their first appearances since 1958.

Wales made seven changes for the Netherlands on Wednesday and will have key players fully rested and available.

"It's never easy to come here, we saw that last time we came in the qualification game," said Meunier.

"What can be positive for us is they qualified a few days ago and maybe they're still drunk from that victory, this could be an advantage!

"But no, the atmosphere, the team, that's why they qualified for the World Cup, and I'm expecting a tough game, I can't wait to get on the pitch."

Borussia Dortmund defender Meunier has had a mixed record against Wales for his national team.

Meunier started in Belgium's 3-1 win in the World Cup qualifiers in March 2021, but was on the receiving end of the same scoreline in their famous Euro 2016 quarter-final defeat.

"They've always been nice games, we were put out of the Euros by Wales, it's two good teams," Meunier added.

"On paper we may be a better team but we've seen in the past it's not easy to win against Wales.

"Tomorrow [Saturday] will be a repetition of what we've seen in the past, it's always a trap to play Wales, we have to take it seriously."

On that famous night for Welsh football in Lille, Hal Robson-Kanu scored a goal that will live long in the memory of Wales fans.

A perfectly executed Kruyff turn inside the Belgian area sent three Belgium defenders the wrong way, including Meunier.

"I was there," joked Meunier. "The timing, the control, it was perfect.

"I think about three of us all went the same way, it was wonderful but so was [Radja] Nainggolan's goal [in the same game].

"It was a proper striker's goal, I'd have enjoyed if I was not one of the opponents."