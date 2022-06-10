Last updated on .From the section Wales

Gareth Bale and Joe Rodon both started in Wales' World Cup qualification victory over Ukraine

Nations League: Wales v Belgium Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Saturday, 11 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text online. Highlights on BBC One Wales from 22:20 BST and later on demand

Wales manager Rob Page and forward Gareth Bale have called for Joe Rodon to get more playing time at Tottenham.

The 24-year-old joined Spurs in October 2020 but has made just 15 appearances in the Premier League since arriving.

Rodon has been a key member of Wales' squad for a couple of years and played a big role in helping Wales qualify for a first World Cup in 64 years.

"For me he should be playing at Tottenham, he's shown time and again how good he is," said Bale.

"He's a top professional, a great young player, he knows himself he needs to be playing week in week out and he wants to be playing week in week out.

"I don't think he's had the opportunity to play a consistent run of games for Tottenham, I think if he did he'd be fantastic for them.

"Even if he has to go to another team he will strengthen them, no matter who they are."

Page echoed Bale's sentiments in the build-up to Saturday's Nations League match with Belgium in Cardiff, with Wales chasing a first win in the competition's top tier.

Page said: "I think Joe's been outstanding, what he's done for us in a couple games has been exceptional considering he's not playing at club level.

"I think he can go to another level, he's been very good, but I think there's more to come from him.

"He can achieve that by playing week in week out at domestic level, he's a Premier League player.

"He's got all the attributes, he just needs to be playing week in week out to sustain the level he gives for us."