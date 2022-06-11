Brentford keen to retain Christian Eriksen despite midfielder appearing on their released list
Brentford want to keep Christian Eriksen despite the midfielder appearing on the club's released list on Saturday.
Eriksen, 30, suffered a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer.
However, he made a successful return to action after joining the Bees on a six-month deal in January.
The Dane made 11 appearances and was a key performer as the club finished 13th in the Premier League.
There was no mention of an offer being made by Brentford to keep Eriksen, as was the case for some out-of-contract players at different clubs.
However, BBC Sport understands that the former Tottenham player is still to decide where to play next season and Brentford manager Thomas Frank remains hopeful his compatriot will remain in west London.
