Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Shaun Williams has played in the Championship and League One

Gillingham have signed former Republic of Ireland midfielder Shaun Williams.

The 35-year-old, who won three caps for his country in 2018, was a free agent having left Portsmouth this summer.

Williams previously worked with Gills boss Neil Harris during a seven-and-a-half-year spell at Millwall, which came to an end last year.

He began his career in England with Milton Keynes Dons in 2011 before moving to Millwall three years later, and has played 467 games in that time.

Gillingham have not disclosed the length of Williams' deal at the club.

"I know the characteristics that Shaun will bring to the dressing room, but also the pitch," Harris told the club website. external-link

"He provides a calming influence, on and off the pitch; he is a leader in the changing room.

"He is a very, very intelligent footballer, and quality player at the level."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.