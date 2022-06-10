Last updated on .From the section Football

Canada defender Steven Vitoria (centre) celebrates after scoring in his side's 4-0 win over Curacao

Canada's men's team secured a convincing victory over Curacao in their first match since going on strike.

The strike forced a friendly with Panama on Sunday to be called off.

Their refusal to play revolved around a dispute with the country's football association, Canada Soccer, over World Cup prize money.

They returned to action with a 4-0 win in Vancouver in the Concacaf Nations League.

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies scored twice and Steven Vitoria and Lucas Cavallini were also on the scoresheet for Canada, who have qualified for the men's World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

"It's been a really emotional week, for the staff, myself and the players," said Canada manager John Herdman.

"I love these guys, we've been in some battles and I respect where they are coming from. I've seen the sacrifices they've made.

"With everything that's gone on this week, I just said to the lads 'make sure you score'."

The players released a letter on Sunday accusing Canada Soccer of "disrespecting" the team in relation to negotiations around World Cup prize money.

Among several issues outlined in the letter is a request for an equitable pay structure, along with the women's national team, that would see them earn 40% of World Cup prize money.

Negotiations with the governing body are continuing.