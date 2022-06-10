Last updated on .From the section Everton

Cenk Tosun scored just nine goals in 50 league games for Everton

Fabian Delph, Cenk Tosun and Gylfi Sigurdsson will leave Everton this month after their contracts expire.

The club have extended Asmir Begovic's contract for another season, while offering a new deal to fellow goalkeeper Andy Lonergan.

Full-back Jonjoe Kenny has also been offered an extension but is yet to accept, as is defender Lewis Gibson.

Kenny, who spent time on loan at Schalke and Celtic, is believed to want more regular first-team football.

Striker Tosun, 31, cost £27m when he signed from Besiktas in January 2018, and midfielder Sigurdsson, 32, was a record signing at £45m when he joined from Swansea the following summer.

Turkish forward Tosun struggled to make an impact at Everton before a brief spell at Crystal Palace and a return to Besiktas on loan, scoring just nine Premier League goals in 50 league games across five years.

Delph, 32, arrived in 2019 having won two Premier League titles with Manchester City, but an injury-ravaged final season restricted him to 11 league appearances.

The Toffees found themselves in a Premier League relegation battle last season under manager Frank Lampard, eventually finishing 16th and four points clear of the drop.