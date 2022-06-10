Last updated on .From the section European Football

Campos worked with both Monaco and Lille in France in recent seasons

Paris St-Germain have appointed Luis Campos as a football adviser.

The Portuguese was previously sporting director at both Monaco and Lille.

His work on transfers helped contribute to Lille's Ligue 1 title win in 2020-21, when they triumphed over PSG, although he left the club in December 2020.

"I am very happy to join Paris St-Germain. I consider them to be the most ambitious and exciting club in the world of football," Campos, 57, said.

"We share the same vision, a vision in which I firmly believe, and I am eager to start working to develop the exceptional potential of the club."

Campos' arrival comes amid major change at the Parc des Princes, with sporting director Leonardo having left and manager Mauricio Pochettino expected to depart this summer.

PSG regained the French league title last season, but lost in the Champions League last 16 to eventual winners Real Madrid.