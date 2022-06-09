Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Buchanan (centre left) rejected interest from other WSL clubs to join Chelsea

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Canada defender Kadeisha Buchanan.

Buchanan, 26, has agreed a three-year deal external-link with the Blues having left Lyon this summer after five years in France.

The five-time Champions League winner rejected offers from multiple other Women's Super League clubs to move to Kingsmeadow.

"I'm hoping to bring my experience to the team and continue on the successful pathway that the club has been on for the past seasons," she said.

"I can't wait to join my new team-mates and the coaching staff on this journey."

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes added: "Kadeisha is a serial winner at the top of her game and I have no doubt we are signing a world-class player who has proven herself on the world stage.

"She is going to bring a quality to our group and with her brilliant personality and character, we think she will be really liked within the dressing room. We look forward to welcoming Kadeisha this summer."

During her time with Lyon, Buchanan also won five league titles and three domestic cups.

She was part of the Canada squad who claimed gold at last summer's Olympic Games, as well as bronze in 2016.