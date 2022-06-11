Wales U21 v Netherlands U21

First Half ends, Wales U21 0, Netherlands U21 0.
Match report will appear here.
Line-ups
Wales U21
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Shepperd
- 2Stevens
- 5Astley
- 6TurnsBooked at 37mins
- 3Beck
- 7Pearson
- 4Taylor
- 8King
- 11Thorpe
- 10Hughes
- 9Jephcott
Substitutes
- 12Webb
- 13Hoole
- 14Connolly
- 15Sparrow
- 16Ashworth
- 17Hammond
- 18Adams
- 19Jones
- 20Popov
Netherlands U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Gorter
- 6Rensch
- 3Geertruida
- 4Botman
- 5Bakker
- 8Timber
- 18Burger
- 10Taylor
- 7Ekkelenkamp
- 9Brobbey
- 11ZirkzeeBooked at 37mins
Substitutes
- 2van Ewijk
- 13van den Berg
- 15van de Ven
- 16Wentges
- 17Mijnans
- 19Boadu
- 20Tavsan
- 21Redan
- 22van Kaam
- Referee:
- David Smajc
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt missed. Quinten Timber (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wouter Burger.
Post update
Offside, Netherlands U21. Kenneth Taylor tries a through ball, but Brian Brobbey is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Netherlands U21).
Post update
Owen Beck (Wales U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Joshua Zirkzee (Netherlands U21) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ed Turns (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Joshua Zirkzee (Netherlands U21).
Post update
Ed Turns (Wales U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Owen Beck.
Post update
Devyne Rensch (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Owen Beck (Wales U21).
Post update
Foul by Devyne Rensch (Netherlands U21).
Post update
Elliot Morgan Thorpe (Wales U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Netherlands U21).
Post update
Ed Turns (Wales U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Ryan Astley.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Ryan Astley.
Post update
Foul by Quinten Timber (Netherlands U21).
Post update
Ed Turns (Wales U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.