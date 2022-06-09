Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Tam Courts' prospective move to Rijeka looks to be off because the Croatian club are reluctant to pay compensation and Dundee United would be due a six-figure package for the loss of their head coach. (Sun) external-link

Celtic have joined the likes of Fenerbahce, Club Brugge and Bologna in pursuing Brazilian holding midfielder Vinicius Souza, who is 60% owned by the City Group and set to go back out on loan from Belgian club Lommel next season. (Daily Mail) external-link

Scotland manager Steve Clarke fears losing assistant John Carver as the 57-year-old remains keen on a return to full-time football after rejecting an offer from Indian Super League club Chennaiyin to be their new head coach. (Sun) external-link

Rangers have more than doubled their pre-Covid revenues and smashed their ambitious £28m targets, says the club's commercial and marketing director James Bisgrove. (Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is attracting interest from Belgian side Genk as well as Celtic, with both clubs sending scouts to watch the 19-year-old in action for Scotland Under-21s last weekend. (Daily Record) external-link

American midfielder Ian Harkes is set to sign a one-year contract extension with Dundee United after months of negotiations. (Courier) external-link

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong believes the current Scotland squad is the strongest he has been part of and says they are fuelled by a collective belief to reach another major tournament. (Scotsman) external-link

Paul McGinn could be on the way out of Hibs just a week after triggering a new contract as recently-appointed manager Lee Johnson doesn't see the 31-year-old right-back as part of his first-team plans for next season. (Sun) external-link

The "sky is the limit" for Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay, says former Pittodrie defender Brian Irvine, as the 18-year-old closes in on a £4m move to Liverpool. (Press & Journal) external-link