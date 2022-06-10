Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Lewis Grabban scored 13 goals for the club last season, 12 of them in the Championship

Nottingham Forest are in talks with captain Lewis Grabban over a new deal.

The 34-year-old forward scored 13 goals last season to help Forest back to the Premier League after a 23-year absence.

However, defenders Tobias Figueiredo, Gaetan Bong and Carl Jenkinson will all leave the club this summer when their contracts expire.

Keinan Davis, Philip Zinckernagel, Max Lowe, Djed Spence and James Garner, have returned to their parent clubs after loan spells at the City Ground.

Portuguese centre-back Figueiredo, 28, joined the Reds from Sporting Lisbon in 2018 and made 122 appearances for the club.

Cameroon left-back Bong, 34, played seven times last term, while former Arsenal and West Ham right-back Jenkinson, 30, spent the second half of last season on loan at Australian side Melbourne City.

The club have also released academy players Marcelo Valencia, Josh Barnes, Baba Fernandes, Sam Sanders, Morgan Thomas-Sadler and Joe Watkins.

But Forest have retained youngsters Billy Fewster and Aaron Donnelly, both 18, for another year and have also offered 21-year-old defender Riley Harbottle a new contract.