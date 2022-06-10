Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

'The greatest NI manager ever' - tributes paid to Billy Bingham

Gerry Armstrong and Jimmy Nicholl have led tributes to legendary Northern Ireland manager Billy Bingham, who passed away aged 90.

After playing at the 1958 World Cup, Bingham guided Northern Ireland to back-to-back tournaments in 1982 and again four years later.

Armstrong netted a famous winner against Spain at the 1982 World Cup and Nicholl was integral in both campaigns.

"The greatest manager Northern Ireland has ever had," said Armstrong.

"We were very privileged to have such a fantastic manager and he was a great friend as well. I love Billy to bits and I am so proud of what he achieved with the team."

After playing at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, Bingham managed his country to consecutive finals and Armstrong added "he did something that was impossible".

"For us to qualify for back to back World Cups in 1982 and 86, winning the British Championship in 82 and 84, beat Germany home and away - who could have written the script for that?," he added.

"Only Billy could do something like that. He was fantastic as a manager and played to our strengths.

"Nobody wanted to come to Windsor Park to play us and we were nearly six years unbeaten. That was all down to Billy and you can't overestimate how much he did for our country and ourselves.

"He fired everyone up before the match and he made players better than they were. He made us believe we could beat everybody and get to the World Cup finals.

"He made us what we are and he gave us the opportunity to play on the world stage. His legacy and memories will live on."

A great man and great memories

Nicholl agreed with Armstrong that Bingham should be regarded as the country's best-ever manager.

"You are never going to win the World Cup, it's getting there," said the 65-year-old.

"If you can get there and enjoy the memories and give the supporters the opportunity to travel the world and go to big tournaments - that's great, and Billy done it twice.

"Fair play to him the way he went about it, he deserved it."

Gerry Armstrong's goal against hosts Spain at the 1982 World Cup is one of the most iconic moments in Northern Irish football

The former Manchester United and Rangers defender added that Northern Ireland's famous victory over hosts Spain in Valencia in 1982, in which Armstrong scored the winner, summed up Bingham as a manager.

"You think about what he achieved, and he was really determined as a manager. We weren't going to win every game but it wasn't through a lack of trying.

"There was the night in Spain, I think that performance summed Billy up in what he could get out of players.

"When I look back and think about it, you weren't conscious you were doing it for Billy but it was all the stuff that went on before, 'we can do this, we can do this'.

"That was all down to him. A great man and great memories."

Bingham, pictured with goalkeeper Pat Jennings, led the most-successful spell in Northern Ireland's history

Bingham took charge of Northern Ireland for the second time in 1980 and Nicholl recalls a culture change which set Northern Ireland on track for the World Cup.

"It used to be you would get together on a Sunday night and have a couple of hours together and Billy stopped all that. You had to be in your room for 11 o'clock at night," he added.

"Some of the boys weren't happy but it paid dividends. Suddenly discipline off the park led to discipline on the park.

"Then suddenly you get a 0-0 or a wee 1-0 result and that discipline leads to results.

"When that gets you to the top of the table and you have a chance of qualifying for tournaments you don't mind the discipline."

Football world pays tribute

On top of his success with Northern Ireland, Bingham also managed high-profile clubs such as Everton and Plymouth Argyle as well as Greece's national team.

The Irish Football Association said it had learned of Bingham's death with "great sadness".

"He was everything that a Northern Ireland manager needs to be - tactically astute, innovative and inspirational."

Norman Whiteside, who made his World Cup debut as a 17-year-old under Bingham, thanked his former manager for "giving me a chance" and added he would never be forgotten.

Glentoran, where Bingham started his playing career in his native east Belfast, said the club were "deeply saddened" by the passing of the 90-year-old.

Linfield, who Bingham managed from 1970-71, said the club extended "deepest sympathy and most sincere condolences" to the family circle.

Luton Town said the club was "sorry to learn" about Bingham's passing after the Northern Irishman scored 33 goals in 100 appearances for the Hatters.

Sunderland also paid tribute to "club legend" Bingham.

Former Northern Ireland winger Keith Gillespie tweeted his tribute to Bingham.