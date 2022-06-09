Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland beat Montenegro 3-1 on Monday

The Republic of Ireland's Under-21s have secured their first ever play-off place in a Uefa European Under-21 Championship qualification campaign.

Jim Crawford's side are guaranteed a second-place finish in Group F after Sweden and Italy drew 1-1 on Thursday.

The Republic can still win the group and earn a place at next summer's Euros should they beat Italy on Tuesday.

Monday's victory over Montenegro saw them equal the record qualifying points total (19) for an Irish U21 side.

The Republic's four-wins in a row, in which they scored nine goals and conceded just once, propelled them into qualification contention and the win over the Montenegrins in Tallaght Stadium was also the first time an U21s side had won four competitive games in a row.

"The objective at the start of the campaign was to create history and that is now very much in our hands," said Crawford.

"While I'm pleased to have a play-off spot secured, the job is far from over. We head to Italy with a chance to automatically qualify and that's our focus. Italy are an excellent team and have shown that all campaign. They have our respect but I have great belief in our lads to go to Ascoli and get a result."