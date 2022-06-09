Norway v Slovenia

Andraz Sporar (Slovenia) is shown the yellow card.
Line-ups
Norway
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Nyland
- 22Pedersen
- 21Hanche-Olsen
- 3Østigård
- 5MelingSubstituted forBjørkanat 73'minutes
- 10Ødegaard
- 16AursnesSubstituted forThorstvedtat 45'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 8Berge
- 11ElyounoussiSubstituted forHaugeat 81'minutes
- 9Håland
- 7KingSubstituted forSørlothat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Thorsby
- 4Lode
- 6Berg
- 12Hansen
- 13Grytebust
- 14Ryerson
- 15Hauge
- 17Bjørkan
- 18Thorstvedt
- 19Sørloth
- 20Dæhli
- 23Berisha
Slovenia
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Oblak
- 2KarnicnikSubstituted forMilecat 81'minutes
- 4BlazicBooked at 63mins
- 23BrekaloSubstituted forMevljaat 81'minutes
- 3Sikosek
- 20StojanovicBooked at 1mins
- 22Gnezda Cerin
- 14Kurtic
- 21VerbicSubstituted forBijolat 67'minutes
- 11SeskoSubstituted forSporarat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18CelarSubstituted forCrnigojat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Stankovic
- 6Bijol
- 7Balkovec
- 8Lovric
- 9Sporar
- 10Zahovic
- 12Belec
- 13Crnigoj
- 15Milec
- 16Vekic
- 17Mevlja
- 19Kramer
- Referee:
- Fábio Veríssimo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Andraz Sporar (Slovenia) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Post update
Foul by Leo Østigård (Norway).
Post update
Jan Oblak (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Adam Gnezda Cerin.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sander Berge (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Post update
Attempt saved. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sander Berge.
Post update
Attempt missed. Domen Crnigoj (Slovenia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Andraz Sporar with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jaka Bijol.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Jens Petter Hauge replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovenia. Martin Milec replaces Zan Karnicnik.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovenia. Miha Mevlja replaces David Brekalo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sander Berge (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. David Brekalo (Slovenia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jaka Bijol with a headed pass.
Booking
Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway).
Post update
Adam Gnezda Cerin (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Sander Berge.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jasmin Kurtic.