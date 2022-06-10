Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Harry Kewell, Aaron Hickey, Calvin Bassey, Borna Barisic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Is Harry Kewell on the way to Celtic?

Alexandro Bernabei is close to a switch to Celtic as manager Ange Postecoglou looks to snap up the 21-year-old left-back from Argentina. (Football Scotland)external-link

Rangers are tracking Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer, who scored twice for England U21s in a 5-0 win over Albania yesterday. (talkSPORT via Daily Expressexternal-link)

And Aston Villa could use Cameron Archer as leverage in a deal for Rangers defender Calvin Bassey. (Birmingham Live)external-link

Turkish club Trabzonspor are weighing up a move for Borna Barisic and have watched the Rangers left-back in recent action for Croatia. (Football Scotland)external-link

Ex-Liverpool and Leeds star Harry Kewell is to join the first-team coaching staff at Celtic. (Sky Sports)external-link

Hearts are interested in Wolves' attacking midfielder Connor Ronan but are also looking at several alternative options for that position and would be reluctant to meet the £500,000 asking price for the 24-year-old who spent last season on loan at St Mirren. (Edinburgh Evening News)external-link

Brentford have made an approach to sign Scotland full-back Aaron Hickey from Bologna. (Daily Mail)external-link

Scotland midfielder John McGinn admits the chance he missed in the World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine at Hampden will live him for "a long, long time". (Timesexternal-link, subscription required)

Former Scotland striker Kris Boyd says he is alarmed by the current dearth of attacking talent in the national side. (Scottish Sun)external-link

