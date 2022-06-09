Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Former Scotland youth international Reece McAlear was a regular during a loan spell with Inverness Caledonian Thistle this season

Tranmere Rovers have signed former Norwich City midfielder Reece McAlear on a two-year contract.

The 20-year-old's contract at the Canaries ended this summer, with just one brief first-team appearance to his name in November 2020.

He spent last season on loan at Scottish Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle, where he scored six goals in 43 appearances.

He moved to Norwich for an undisclosed fee from Motherwell in 2019.

"He is an exciting young midfielder who we see potential and quality in," Rovers boss Mickey Mellon told the club website external-link .

"Reece has a good pedigree after joining Norwich at a young age, playing for Scotland at youth level and also having a good season with Inverness last season.

"He is still only 20 so we're excited to add his qualities to the group as well as working with him to get the most out of him."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.