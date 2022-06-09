Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Connor O'Riordan impressed after being given a chance in the Crewe side

Crewe Alexandra defender Connor O'Riordan has signed a new three-year contract - his first professional deal.

The 18-year-old centre-back broke into the first team as a second-year scholar last season and featured in 13 games.

O'Riordan was born in Crewe and is a product of the League Two club's academy.

Before being given his chance by boss Alex Morris, he had loan spells with non-league sides Kidsgrove Athletic and Nantwich Town.