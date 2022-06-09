Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Tommy Rowe made 50 appearances for Doncaster last season

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Tommy Rowe has signed a new two-year deal.

The 33-year-old was about to enter the final year of his contract but has now committed himself to the League One club until 2024.

He is in his second spell with Rovers, having returned there last summer after a two-year stay at Bristol City.

"I wanted to make sure when I returned last year that I was going somewhere I could spend the latter part of my career," he told the club website external-link .

"Now my future is secured for the next couple of seasons, I can really go in and help the lads."

Boss Gary McSheffrey said: "He's an integral part of our squad and our plans.

"Tommy was a stand-out performer last year."