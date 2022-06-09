Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Premier League managers on pitch invasions and fan violence

Premier League clubs have agreed new measures to tackle pitch invasions as well as missiles and pyrotechnics.

There was a glut of pitch invasions at the end of last season across England, including when an Everton fan clashed with Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira after the Toffees avoided relegation.

As a first step, visiting clubs will provide stewards for away matches.

Partial ground closures as a punishment was not one of the topics discussed by the 20 top-flight clubs.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "It is vital that everyone feels safe at a football match.

"Supporters must be reminded it is illegal to enter the pitch at any time. To be clear, this area is unequivocally for football and, under no circumstance should players, managers, match officials or staff fear for their safety - just as fans should remain protected in the stands.

"These type of incidents must stop and new measures for next season will make that clear - the league fully supports club and football-wide bans for offenders.

"It is the minority who are behaving unacceptably and they risk ruining the matchday experience for the vast majority of law-abiding fans.

"Crowd behaviour is an issue we and our clubs are addressing as a matter of urgency, in collaboration with partners and relevant authorities."

There were several pitch invasions and incidents in the English Football League play-offs, most notably when a Nottingham Forest fan headbutted Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp - and was jailed.