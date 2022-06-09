Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A2
SwitzerlandSwitzerland0SpainSpain1

Switzerland 0-1 Spain: Pablo Sarabia gives La Roja first Nations League win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Pablo Sarabia
Pablo Sarabia has scored seven goals and provided two assists for Spain since June 2021, more than any other player

Pablo Sarabia scored the only goal as Spain deservedly beat Switzerland for their first win of the Nations League.

Sarabia slid home Marcos Llorente's cross in a goal which was allowed to stand after a video assistant referee review for offside.

The Swiss had two late chances in Geneva, with Breel Embolo lobbing wide and Djibril Sow's last-second volley being blocked.

Spain are on five points from three games in Group A2.

Portugal - who beat the Czech Republic 2-0 - are two points clear of their neighbours.

Line-ups

Switzerland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Sommer
  • 3Widmer
  • 5AkanjiBooked at 67minsSubstituted forFreiat 79'minutes
  • 18Cömert
  • 13RodríguezSubstituted forSowat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Freuler
  • 10Xhaka
  • 20AebischerSubstituted forOkaforat 64'minutes
  • 23ShaqiriBooked at 59minsSubstituted forSeferovicat 80'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 7Embolo
  • 14ZuberSubstituted forSteffenat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Mbabu
  • 6Frei
  • 9Seferovic
  • 11Steffen
  • 12Mvogo
  • 15Sow
  • 16Lotomba
  • 17Okafor
  • 19Gavranovic
  • 21Kobel
  • 22Bottani

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 15Llorente
  • 4Torres
  • 18Alba
  • 6LlorenteSubstituted forSolerat 80'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 9PáezSubstituted forKokeat 73'minutes
  • 11Torres
  • 7MorataSubstituted forAsensioat 73'minutes
  • 22SarabiaSubstituted forOlmoat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 3Martínez
  • 8Koke
  • 10Asensio
  • 12Fati Vieira
  • 13Raya
  • 14García
  • 16Rodri
  • 17Alonso
  • 19Soler
  • 20Carvajal
  • 21Olmo
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük

Match Stats

Home TeamSwitzerlandAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home21
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Switzerland 0, Spain 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Switzerland 0, Spain 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Jordi Alba.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Djibril Sow (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Spain. Koke tries a through ball, but Marco Asensio is caught offside.

  6. Booking

    Djibril Sow (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Carlos Soler (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Djibril Sow (Switzerland).

  9. Post update

    Jordi Alba (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Breel Embolo (Switzerland).

  11. Booking

    Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Koke (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Djibril Sow (Switzerland).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Djibril Sow replaces Ricardo Rodríguez.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Noah Okafor.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Breel Embolo (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Haris Seferovic.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ferran Torres (Spain).

  18. Post update

    Silvan Widmer (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Carlos Soler replaces Marcos Llorente.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 9th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands22006246
2Belgium21017523
3Poland210137-43
4Wales200224-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland20203302
2Israel10102201
3Albania10101101
4Football Union of Russia00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan22003036
2Slovakia21011103
3Belarus201101-11
4Azerbaijan201102-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark22004226
2Austria21014223
3France201123-11
4Croatia201114-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze21102114
2Finland21103124
3Montenegro21012203
4Romania200203-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia22004136
2Malta21013213
3San Marino200204-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece33005059
2Kosovo32015326
3Northern Ireland301224-21
4Cyprus301205-51

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia3300122109
2North Macedonia311134-14
3Bulgaria302147-32
4Gibraltar301217-61

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia22004046
2Moldova21102024
3Andorra201103-31
4Liechtenstein200203-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey2200100106
2Luxembourg22003036
3Faroe Islands200205-50
4Lithuania200208-80

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy21103214
2Hungary21012203
3Germany20202202
4England201112-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland11002023
2Ukraine11001013
3Armenia210112-13
4R. of Ireland200202-20

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway32103127
2Serbia32015236
3Sweden31023303
4Slovenia301216-51

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32107167
2Spain31204315
3Czech Rep311145-14
4Switzerland300317-60
View full UEFA Nations League tables

