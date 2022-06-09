Match ends, Switzerland 0, Spain 1.
Pablo Sarabia scored the only goal as Spain deservedly beat Switzerland for their first win of the Nations League.
Sarabia slid home Marcos Llorente's cross in a goal which was allowed to stand after a video assistant referee review for offside.
The Swiss had two late chances in Geneva, with Breel Embolo lobbing wide and Djibril Sow's last-second volley being blocked.
Spain are on five points from three games in Group A2.
Portugal - who beat the Czech Republic 2-0 - are two points clear of their neighbours.
Line-ups
Switzerland
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Sommer
- 3Widmer
- 5AkanjiBooked at 67minsSubstituted forFreiat 79'minutes
- 18Cömert
- 13RodríguezSubstituted forSowat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Freuler
- 10Xhaka
- 20AebischerSubstituted forOkaforat 64'minutes
- 23ShaqiriBooked at 59minsSubstituted forSeferovicat 80'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 7Embolo
- 14ZuberSubstituted forSteffenat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Mbabu
- 6Frei
- 9Seferovic
- 11Steffen
- 12Mvogo
- 15Sow
- 16Lotomba
- 17Okafor
- 19Gavranovic
- 21Kobel
- 22Bottani
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Simón
- 2Azpilicueta
- 15Llorente
- 4Torres
- 18Alba
- 6LlorenteSubstituted forSolerat 80'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 9PáezSubstituted forKokeat 73'minutes
- 11Torres
- 7MorataSubstituted forAsensioat 73'minutes
- 22SarabiaSubstituted forOlmoat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sánchez
- 3Martínez
- 8Koke
- 10Asensio
- 12Fati Vieira
- 13Raya
- 14García
- 16Rodri
- 17Alonso
- 19Soler
- 20Carvajal
- 21Olmo
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Switzerland 0, Spain 1.
Post update
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Djibril Sow (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Offside, Spain. Koke tries a through ball, but Marco Asensio is caught offside.
Booking
Djibril Sow (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Carlos Soler (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Djibril Sow (Switzerland).
Post update
Jordi Alba (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Breel Embolo (Switzerland).
Booking
Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Koke (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Djibril Sow (Switzerland).
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Djibril Sow replaces Ricardo Rodríguez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Noah Okafor.
Post update
Attempt missed. Breel Embolo (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Haris Seferovic.
Post update
Foul by Ferran Torres (Spain).
Post update
Silvan Widmer (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Carlos Soler replaces Marcos Llorente.