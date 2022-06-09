Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A2
SwitzerlandSwitzerland0SpainSpain1

Switzerland v Spain

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Switzerland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Sommer
  • 3Widmer
  • 5Akanji
  • 18Cömert
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 8Freuler
  • 10Xhaka
  • 20Aebischer
  • 23Shaqiri
  • 7Embolo
  • 14Zuber

Substitutes

  • 2Mbabu
  • 6Frei
  • 9Seferovic
  • 11Steffen
  • 12Mvogo
  • 15Sow
  • 16Lotomba
  • 17Okafor
  • 19Gavranovic
  • 21Kobel
  • 22Bottani

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 15Llorente
  • 4Torres
  • 18Alba
  • 6Llorente
  • 5Busquets
  • 9Páez
  • 11Torres
  • 7Morata
  • 22Sarabia

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 3Martínez
  • 8Koke
  • 10Asensio
  • 12Fati Vieira
  • 13Raya
  • 14García
  • 16Rodri
  • 17Alonso
  • 19Soler
  • 20Carvajal
  • 21Olmo
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük

Match Stats

Home TeamSwitzerlandAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Spain).

  4. Post update

    Steven Zuber (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Switzerland 0, Spain 1. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.

  6. Post update

    Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Remo Freuler (Switzerland).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Spain) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Michel Aebischer (Switzerland).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Diego Llorente (Spain).

  12. Post update

    Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Spain).

  14. Post update

    Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Pablo Sarabia (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Eray Cömert (Switzerland).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Spain).

  18. Post update

    Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 9th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain31204315
2Czech Rep31204315
3Portugal31205145
4Switzerland300317-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway32103127
2Serbia31114224
3Sweden31113214
4Slovenia301216-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece33003039
2Kosovo32013126
3Northern Ireland301202-21
4Cyprus301203-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze21102114
2Finland21103124
3Montenegro21012203
4Romania200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia22004046
2Moldova21102024
3Andorra201103-31
4Liechtenstein200203-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland11002023
2Ukraine11001013
3Armenia210112-13
4R. of Ireland200202-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey2200100106
2Luxembourg22003036
3Faroe Islands200205-50
4Lithuania200208-80

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark22004226
2Austria21014223
3France201123-11
4Croatia201114-31

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan22003036
2Slovakia21011103
3Belarus201101-11
4Azerbaijan201102-21

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta21102024
2Estonia21102024
3San Marino200204-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy21103214
2Hungary21012203
3Germany20202202
4England201112-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia32109277
2North Macedonia31203125
3Bulgaria302136-32
4Gibraltar301206-61

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland20203302
2Israel10102201
3Albania10101101
4Football Union of Russia00000000

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands22006246
2Belgium21017523
3Poland210137-43
4Wales200224-20
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories