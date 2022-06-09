Switzerland v Spain

Ferran Torres (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Switzerland
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Sommer
- 3Widmer
- 5Akanji
- 18Cömert
- 13Rodríguez
- 8Freuler
- 10Xhaka
- 20Aebischer
- 23Shaqiri
- 7Embolo
- 14Zuber
Substitutes
- 2Mbabu
- 6Frei
- 9Seferovic
- 11Steffen
- 12Mvogo
- 15Sow
- 16Lotomba
- 17Okafor
- 19Gavranovic
- 21Kobel
- 22Bottani
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Simón
- 2Azpilicueta
- 15Llorente
- 4Torres
- 18Alba
- 6Llorente
- 5Busquets
- 9Páez
- 11Torres
- 7Morata
- 22Sarabia
Substitutes
- 1Sánchez
- 3Martínez
- 8Koke
- 10Asensio
- 12Fati Vieira
- 13Raya
- 14García
- 16Rodri
- 17Alonso
- 19Soler
- 20Carvajal
- 21Olmo
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland).
Foul by Gavi (Spain).
Steven Zuber (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Switzerland 0, Spain 1. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.
Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Remo Freuler (Switzerland).
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Spain) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.
Sergio Busquets (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michel Aebischer (Switzerland).
Foul by Diego Llorente (Spain).
Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gavi (Spain).
Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pablo Sarabia (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Eray Cömert (Switzerland).
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Spain).
Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.