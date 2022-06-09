Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A2
PortugalPortugal2Czech RepCzech Republic0

Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic: Joao Cancelo scores in Nations League win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Joao Cancelo
Joao Cancelo has scored in consecutive games for Portugal, having not netted in 2022 for Manchester City

Joao Cancelo scored as Portugal beat the Czech Republic to maintain their good start to the Nations League.

The 2019 champions led in Lisbon when Bernardo Silva picked out Manchester City team-mate Cancelo, who rifled home from a tight angle.

Silva then played a good through ball to Goncalo Guedes, who found the bottom corner for Portugal's second goal.

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo failed to add to the two goals he scored in their 4-0 win over Switzerland last time out.

Portugal - who have only lost one game in the tournament's history - lead Group A2 on seven points, two points above Spain, who beat Switzerland 1-0.

Line-ups

Portugal

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 22Meireles Costa
  • 20CanceloBooked at 89mins
  • 3Pepe
  • 13Danilo
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 18NevesSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 88'minutes
  • 17Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forAlves Palhinha Gonçalvesat 88'minutes
  • 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forVitinhaat 68'minutes
  • 14William CarvalhoBooked at 3minsSubstituted forBruno Fernandesat 68'minutes
  • 21JotaSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 80'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 51mins

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Dalot
  • 4Veiga Teixeira Carmo
  • 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 9André Silva
  • 11Bruno Fernandes
  • 12Dantas da Silva
  • 15da Conceição Leão
  • 16Otávio
  • 19Tavares Mendes
  • 23Vitinha

Czech Rep

Formation 3-4-3

  • 16Stanek
  • 2Zima
  • 4Brabec
  • 13MatejuBooked at 35minsSubstituted forKrálat 80'minutes
  • 5Coufal
  • 22SoucekBooked at 24mins
  • 15Sadílek
  • 12HavelSubstituted forJemelkaat 45'minutes
  • 19LingrSubstituted forPesekat 45'minutes
  • 10KuchtaSubstituted forJureckaat 45'minutes
  • 9HlozekSubstituted forVlkanovaat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclík
  • 3Jemelka
  • 6Kudela
  • 7Kalvach
  • 8Pesek
  • 11Jurecka
  • 14Tecl
  • 17Cerny
  • 18Zeleny
  • 20Vlkanova
  • 21Král
  • 23Mandous
Referee:
Matej Jug
Attendance:
44,100

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamCzech Rep
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home19
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Portugal 2, Czech Republic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Portugal 2, Czech Republic 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by João Moutinho (Portugal).

  4. Post update

    Adam Vlkanova (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Booking

    João Cancelo (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by João Cancelo (Portugal).

  7. Post update

    Adam Vlkanova (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. João Moutinho replaces Rúben Neves.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. João Palhinha replaces Gonçalo Guedes.

  10. Booking

    Rafael Leão (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rafael Leão (Portugal).

  12. Post update

    Vladimír Coufal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Vlkanova (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  14. Post update

    Raphaël Guerreiro (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Alex Král (Czech Republic).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Raphaël Guerreiro.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Jakub Brabec.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Jakub Brabec.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Czech Republic. Alex Král replaces Ales Mateju.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Rafael Leão replaces Diogo Jota.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 9th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands22006246
2Belgium21017523
3Poland210137-43
4Wales200224-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland20203302
2Israel10102201
3Albania10101101
4Football Union of Russia00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan22003036
2Slovakia21011103
3Belarus201101-11
4Azerbaijan201102-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark22004226
2Austria21014223
3France201123-11
4Croatia201114-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze21102114
2Finland21103124
3Montenegro21012203
4Romania200203-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia22004136
2Malta21013213
3San Marino200204-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece33005059
2Kosovo32015326
3Northern Ireland301224-21
4Cyprus301205-51

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia3300122109
2North Macedonia311134-14
3Bulgaria302147-32
4Gibraltar301217-61

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia22004046
2Moldova21102024
3Andorra201103-31
4Liechtenstein200203-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey2200100106
2Luxembourg22003036
3Faroe Islands200205-50
4Lithuania200208-80

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy21103214
2Hungary21012203
3Germany20202202
4England201112-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland11002023
2Ukraine11001013
3Armenia210112-13
4R. of Ireland200202-20

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway32103127
2Serbia32015236
3Sweden31023303
4Slovenia301216-51

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal32107167
2Spain31204315
3Czech Rep311145-14
4Switzerland300317-60
View full UEFA Nations League tables

