Match ends, Portugal 2, Czech Republic 0.
Joao Cancelo scored as Portugal beat the Czech Republic to maintain their good start to the Nations League.
The 2019 champions led in Lisbon when Bernardo Silva picked out Manchester City team-mate Cancelo, who rifled home from a tight angle.
Silva then played a good through ball to Goncalo Guedes, who found the bottom corner for Portugal's second goal.
Captain Cristiano Ronaldo failed to add to the two goals he scored in their 4-0 win over Switzerland last time out.
Portugal - who have only lost one game in the tournament's history - lead Group A2 on seven points, two points above Spain, who beat Switzerland 1-0.
Line-ups
Portugal
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 22Meireles Costa
- 20CanceloBooked at 89mins
- 3Pepe
- 13Danilo
- 5Guerreiro
- 18NevesSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 88'minutes
- 17Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forAlves Palhinha Gonçalvesat 88'minutes
- 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forVitinhaat 68'minutes
- 14William CarvalhoBooked at 3minsSubstituted forBruno Fernandesat 68'minutes
- 21JotaSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 80'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 51mins
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Dalot
- 4Veiga Teixeira Carmo
- 6Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 8João Moutinho
- 9André Silva
- 11Bruno Fernandes
- 12Dantas da Silva
- 15da Conceição Leão
- 16Otávio
- 19Tavares Mendes
- 23Vitinha
Czech Rep
Formation 3-4-3
- 16Stanek
- 2Zima
- 4Brabec
- 13MatejuBooked at 35minsSubstituted forKrálat 80'minutes
- 5Coufal
- 22SoucekBooked at 24mins
- 15Sadílek
- 12HavelSubstituted forJemelkaat 45'minutes
- 19LingrSubstituted forPesekat 45'minutes
- 10KuchtaSubstituted forJureckaat 45'minutes
- 9HlozekSubstituted forVlkanovaat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Vaclík
- 3Jemelka
- 6Kudela
- 7Kalvach
- 8Pesek
- 11Jurecka
- 14Tecl
- 17Cerny
- 18Zeleny
- 20Vlkanova
- 21Král
- 23Mandous
- Referee:
- Matej Jug
- Attendance:
- 44,100
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portugal 2, Czech Republic 0.
Post update
Foul by João Moutinho (Portugal).
Post update
Adam Vlkanova (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
João Cancelo (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by João Cancelo (Portugal).
Post update
Adam Vlkanova (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. João Moutinho replaces Rúben Neves.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. João Palhinha replaces Gonçalo Guedes.
Booking
Rafael Leão (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Rafael Leão (Portugal).
Post update
Vladimír Coufal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam Vlkanova (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Raphaël Guerreiro (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Král (Czech Republic).
Post update
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Raphaël Guerreiro.
Post update
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Jakub Brabec.
Post update
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Jakub Brabec.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Alex Král replaces Ales Mateju.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Rafael Leão replaces Diogo Jota.